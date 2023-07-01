Title: Manchester United Confirms Departure of De Gea: Seeking a Goalkeeper for Revival

Manchester United has officially announced that they will not be renewing the contract of their star goalkeeper, David de Gea. After the arrival of coach Ten Hag, with his strong emphasis on pass-and-control play, it was clear that De Gea’s style no longer fit the future plans of the club.

De Gea, who currently holds the title for the highest salary within the Manchester United team at £375,000 per week, had a disappointing season with numerous low-level mistakes. While he possesses good goalkeeping skills, he lags behind in terms of punching points and ball strikes, placing him below par in the Premier League. These factors have also contributed to his exclusion from the Spanish national team, as he doesn’t fit their preferred pass-and-control style of play. Spain’s goalkeeper selection for the moment includes Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Kepa (Chelsea), and Raya (Brentford), effectively leaving De Gea out of the “Matador Legion.”

According to the reliable British media outlet “Football Insider,” Manchester United has made the decision to let go of De Gea and allow him to leave the team on a free transfer, effective from July 1. This marks the end of De Gea’s 12-year tenure with the Red Devils. As the club aims to revive its success, finding a goalkeeper suitable for their desired pass-and-control play becomes a top priority.

De Gea’s weekly salary of £375,000, even if halved, does not justify his continuation at the club. The departure, therefore, seems to be a mutually beneficial option. Manchester United will now shift their focus to securing a goalkeeper who can effectively contribute to their style of play and assist in their path to revival.

In bidding farewell to De Gea, Manchester United acknowledges his 12 years of dedicated service to the club. Once a defensive pillar, his current form and style no longer justify a contract extension. The search for a suitable replacement goalkeeper begins, as the Red Devils strive to return to their former glory.

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely represent the author and not Sohu, which is an information release platform providing information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

