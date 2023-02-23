Barça has been dragging eight years of European disappointments since it raised the ‘orejona’ in 2015

For the second consecutive season, Barça says goodbye to the Europa League after having previously fallen out of the Champions League

Europe continues to be a nightmare for Barça. There are already eight consecutive seasons of disappointment, the last two doubles, because after being eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League and rebounding in the Europa League, the Catalans have also said goodbye early to the second European competition. The groundhog day from which it seems impossible to escape.

Little did the happy Barça fans imagine that raising the ‘orejona’ in Berlin in 2015 at the hands of Luis Enrique and adding the sixth Champions League was going to give way to years and years of European disasters.

Beaten in Turin and Rome

The three following seasons had the same script: KO in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The first executioner was Atlético (2015-2016), then Juventus arrived and the painful 3-0 in Turin (2016-2017) and later, now without Lucho and with Valverde, the great bump in Rome (2017-2018), where Barça wasted a 4-1 win at the Camp Nou to fall by double the amount of goals in the opposite field.

From the bump at Anfield to the embarrassing 2-8 in Lisbon

Barça del Txingurri caressed a European final (2018-2019) after beating Liverpool 3-0 in a feverish Camp Nou. But the worst was yet to come. The 4-0 loss at Anfield was one of the saddest episodes in Europe… until Lisbon arrived.

Ernesto Valverde gave way to Quique Setién and the world was convulsed by the pandemic. The Champions League went to Lisbon in a ‘final eight’ (2019-2020) and the ridicule against Bayern and a blushing 2-8 will hardly be forgotten. It seemed that Barça touched ground that night in Da Luz, but the journey through the European desert continued.

The last time Barça reached the Champions League qualifiers, more of the same. This time with Ronald Koeman as coach. The 1-4 at home against PSG already made the return in the Parc des Princes (1-1) practically inconsequential. Goodbye in eighths.

Xavi and the Europa League

The last two years have had a crueler script if possible. Outside of the Champions League in the league and not even the Europa League as a lesser evil. Last season (2021-2022), Eintracht stormed the Sportify Camp Nou on the pitch… and in the stands (2-3). And last night (2022-2023), KO at the first exchange, yes, against a rival from the Manchester United entity. Barça has improved a lot, in the League the Barça team has no rival and Xavi has already won the Super Cup… but Europe continues to choke in a bad way.