Sports

Mitrovic put Fulham ahead in the 50th minute. In the next 20 minutes, Sancho had a great chance to equalize, but striker Willian stopped his shot on the goal line. After reviewing the video, the referee found that the Brazilian blocked Sancho’s attempt with his hands and sent the player off. Fulham coach Marco Silva was subsequently red-carded for indiscriminate protests behind the touchline and the scorer of the first goal, Mitrovic, was also sent off, having also reacted aggressively to Willian’s dismissal.

Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty and equalized. In the 77th minute, Sabitzer scored the winning goal and Fernandes added a safety in the set-up.

The other semi-finalists are Brighton and Sheffield United.

