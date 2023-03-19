Mitrovic put Fulham ahead in the 50th minute. In the next 20 minutes, Sancho had a great chance to equalize, but striker Willian stopped his shot on the goal line. After reviewing the video, the referee found that the Brazilian blocked Sancho’s attempt with his hands and sent the player off. Fulham coach Marco Silva was subsequently red-carded for indiscriminate protests behind the touchline and the scorer of the first goal, Mitrovic, was also sent off, having also reacted aggressively to Willian’s dismissal.