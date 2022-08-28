Ajax, according to what they report in England, would have succumbed to the offer of the Red Devils. This operation would block the sale of Ronaldo that Mendes was planning

Antony approaches United. And Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Naples. The Red Devils would have made progress with Ajax for the Brazilian attacking winger on top of the thoughts of Ten Hag, whose arrival is the obstacle to the landing of CR7 at Spalletti’s court, in the sensational deal that Jorge Mendes, l agent of the Portuguese, is trying to put on his feet.

ANTONY — Ajax, they write in England, would have succumbed to a new offer from United on the basis of 100 million euros, after having rejected 94 on Friday. “It’s always a question of money and it’s very sad” said Schreuder, Ten Hag’s successor on the Dutch bench who has always been opposed to the sale of Antony, also because Ajax in this market had already sold other valuable pieces, such as Lisandro Martinez finished right at United in mid-July for 66 million euros. Only that Antony had made public the request for sale which, according to him, he had made to Ajax as early as June, reiterating his desire for the Premier League and United. It’s the desire the Red Devils have leveraged, plus Ten Hag’s insistence, that he wants the player he himself helped throw for his attack. The deal is not yet closed, but United have moved all-in on the Brazilian and now there is optimism that the deal will go through. See also Unbeatable Ineos? No, so far Bora is the strongest team

RONALDO — Antony’s arrival at United would block Ronaldo’s landing in Naples, at least as Mendes had imagined. The failure of the negotiation between Red Devils and Ajax was an integral part of the plan that the CR7 agent had discussed with De Laurentiis: without Antony, United would have been more inclined to invest the 100 million euros in Victor Osimhen, whose sale to that figure is the necessary condition for De Laurentiis to endorse the arrival of CR7, with the salary paid by United. Except that the Red Devils have hit the mark with the Dutch winger and now they no longer need Osimhen, certainly not at 100 million. Mendes is still hoping for a rethinking of Ajax, but the deal now seems to be in the pipeline, blocking CR7 for Napoli. Unless the super agent, between now and midnight in Italy on September 1st, does not find another way to set up a sensational deal.

August 28, 2022 (change August 28, 2022 | 15:59)

