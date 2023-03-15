Home Sports Manchester United ownership: Uefa says multi-club ownership rules need ‘rethink’
Sports

Manchester United ownership: Uefa says multi-club ownership rules need ‘rethink’

by admin
Manchester United ownership: Uefa says multi-club ownership rules need ‘rethink’
The Glazer family, United’s current owners, are considering selling the club

Uefa has to “rethink” its rules about multi-club ownership amid the potential sale of Manchester United, says president Aleksander Ceferin.

Rules stop anyone having “control or influence” over two clubs in the same Uefa competition.

“We have to speak about this regulation,” Ceferin said.

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, he added: “There is more and more interest in this particular ownership.

“We shouldn’t just say no to multi-club ownership but we have to see what rules we set because the rules have to be strict.”

Paris St-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi is set to be a key figure in any Qatari ownership bid.

It raises the prospect of United and PSG not being able to both play in the Champions or Europa League.

Uefa defines control or influence as:

  • holding a majority of the shareholders’ voting rights
  • having the right to appoint or remove a majority of the members of the administrative, management or supervisory body of the club
  • being a shareholder and alone controlling a majority of the shareholders’ voting rights pursuant to an agreement entered into with other shareholders of the club
  • being able to exercise by any means a decisive influence in the decision-making of the club

“Those are the current rules which we have to rethink,” Ceferin said. “It has to be quick because everything has to happen quick in football.

“We are not thinking about United only. We have to see what we will do, speak within the house and the take it to the executive committee.

“The options are it stays like that or we allow them to play the same competitions. I am not sure yet.”

See also  The pilots prepare the Pavia-Venice raid: "Ticino too low, right to start elsewhere"

Sheikh Jassim’s representatives and Ratcliffe are set to be at Old Trafford this week to receive a presentation on the potential sale process.

Manchester City are part of the City Football Group, an example of multi-club ownership, but none of their clubs currently play in the same competitions.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

You may also like

New investor presented: 777 Partners invests 100 million...

Ja Morant suspended eight games by NBA after...

Riots with Eintracht fans in Naples

F1: Austrian Grand Prix extends contract until 2027

3rd league: Ingolstadt loses the five-goal thriller from...

Football Champions League: SSC Naples against Frankfurt –...

Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie’s run ended by Frances...

Ski jumper Althaus achieves seventh win of the...

Memphis, Morant’s return could take place after March...

3rd division: Oldenburg wins Kiliç debut against BVB...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy