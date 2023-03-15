The Glazer family, United’s current owners, are considering selling the club

Uefa has to “rethink” its rules about multi-club ownership amid the potential sale of Manchester United, says president Aleksander Ceferin.

Rules stop anyone having “control or influence” over two clubs in the same Uefa competition.

“We have to speak about this regulation,” Ceferin said.

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, he added: “There is more and more interest in this particular ownership.

“We shouldn’t just say no to multi-club ownership but we have to see what rules we set because the rules have to be strict.”

Paris St-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi is set to be a key figure in any Qatari ownership bid.

It raises the prospect of United and PSG not being able to both play in the Champions or Europa League.

Uefa defines control or influence as:

holding a majority of the shareholders’ voting rights

having the right to appoint or remove a majority of the members of the administrative, management or supervisory body of the club

being a shareholder and alone controlling a majority of the shareholders’ voting rights pursuant to an agreement entered into with other shareholders of the club

being able to exercise by any means a decisive influence in the decision-making of the club

“Those are the current rules which we have to rethink,” Ceferin said. “It has to be quick because everything has to happen quick in football.

“We are not thinking about United only. We have to see what we will do, speak within the house and the take it to the executive committee.

“The options are it stays like that or we allow them to play the same competitions. I am not sure yet.”

Sheikh Jassim’s representatives and Ratcliffe are set to be at Old Trafford this week to receive a presentation on the potential sale process.

Manchester City are part of the City Football Group, an example of multi-club ownership, but none of their clubs currently play in the same competitions.