Original title: Manchester United reversed to advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals Tottenham, Nanan out

Manchester United defeated West Ham United 3-1 at home after conceding a goal on the 1st, advancing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Tottenham and Southampton both lost to low-level league opponents and missed the quarter-finals.

Manchester United player Casemiro (left) celebrates the victory.Xinhua/Reuters

At Old Trafford on the same day, Manchester United showed the fans the League Cup trophy they had just won before the start of the game. They beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley Stadium in London on February 26, enjoying their first trophy moment in six years.

Now moving to the FA Cup, Manchester United failed to achieve anything with their opponents in the first half, and suffered the first goal in the second half. However, Manchester United, which has appeared to be full of tenacity recently, finally gained something in the 77th minute. Fernandez dropped a corner kick from the left into the penalty area, and West Ham United defender Argeld accidentally scored an own goal with a header. In the 90th minute, the teenager Ganacho scored a curve ball from the left side of the penalty area to help Manchester United achieve a lead. In the final stoppage time, Fred added the icing on the cake and fixed the score at 3:1.

Nan’an, who was at the bottom of the Premier League, was eliminated 2:1 by the League Two team Grimsby. Grimsby, from England’s fourth tier, scored twice from penalties, while Nan’an only recovered a goal in the 65th minute.

Tottenham also performed poorly against the Championship team Sheffield United. In the end, the opponent relied on Ndia’s low shot in the 79th minute to complete the only goal of the game.

Sheffield United’s quarter-finals will face Blackburn, also from the British Championship, who defeated Leicester City, which is only 3 points above the Premier League’s relegation zone, the day before.

The other three quarter-final matches are Manchester City vs Burnley, Manchester United vs Fulham, Brighton vs Grimsby. (Zhang Wei)

