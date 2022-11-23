Home Sports Manchester United, Ronaldo: “I love this team, but it’s the right time for a new challenge”
Manchester United, Ronaldo: “I love this team, but it’s the right time for a new challenge”

Manchester United, Ronaldo: “I love this team, but it’s the right time for a new challenge”

The farewell between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United was only a matter of time. And now the official separation between the parties has also arrived, with the press release from the Red Devils announcing the agreement to terminate the contract. CR7 said goodbye to the club for the second time in his career: “I agreed with Manchester to leave the team early. I love this club, I love all the fans and everything that has happened in the last few weeks won’t change my feelings.

The right time has come for a new personal challenge. I wish my team-mates every success between now and the end of the season.”

November 22, 2022 (change November 22, 2022 | 19:10)

