[NeteaseSportsNewsonthe19th]A focus battle will be staged in the 12th round of the Premier League: Manchester United will face Tottenham at Old Trafford. This game is not only an eye-catching big 6 civil war, but also whether Manchester United can get close to the top 3 points Bad key battle! However, compared to Tottenham’s 3-game winning streak in all competitions, Manchester United’s 3-game winning streak has just ended. It is not easy to win against Tottenham at home in a row, and it seems to be another hard fight.

Manchester United drew 0-0 at home with Newcastle United in the 11th round of the Premier League last weekend, and currently ranks fifth in the Premier League with 16 points, seven points behind Tottenham. At the same time, Manchester United is the only goal difference in the top half of the Premier League standings negative team. In the last round of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle, Craig Pawson, the referee on duty, made a number of controversial penalties, including Ronaldo’s “stealing chicken” in the 48th minute. Ronaldo also got a yellow card for this. The whole game Manchester United missed the final lore opportunity, Newcastle midfielder Joelinton headed two goal frames, Manchester United got 1 point is also considered fair.

It is worth mentioning that when Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony, and Sancho are present at the same time, it is difficult for the Red Devils to break through the opponent’s defense by relying on their personal abilities. More opportunities come from the defensive-to-offense phase. In addition, the midfielder lacked Eriksen’s attack in the last game. The fluency has dropped a lot, making Manchester United’s offense feature a lot of thunder and little rain. The stability of Fred, Casemiro, and B Fei is slightly insufficient, and the midfield configuration seems to have a lot of room for optimization and improvement. Manchester United have beaten Liverpool and Arsenal in the previous 4 Premier League home games, and their game status in the face of the big 6 opponents, the Red Devils, is obviously entering fast. Facing the old rival Tottenham, whether midfielder Eriksen can play has become one of the weather vanes for Manchester United in this field. Ronaldo’s impact on the league’s 500-goal milestone is still 2 goals away. In addition, defender Dalot and midfielder B Fei have accumulated 4 yellow cards. If they get another yellow card against Tottenham in this game, they will be suspended in the next round of away game against Chelsea.

Tottenham beat Everton 2-0 at home in the last round of the Premier League, and won 3 consecutive victories in all competitions. Currently, they have 23 points with Manchester City, ranking third in the Premier League due to the disadvantage of goal difference. However, the new aid Richarlison on the offensive end suffered a calf injury. There are variables in whether he will miss the World Cup, but he will definitely miss the focus of the away game against Manchester United. Fortunately, the offensive dual-core Sun Xingmin and Harry Kane are in excellent condition, especially since the Asian brother broke the scoring drought with a hat-trick against Leicester City, he assisted Harry Kane in the away game to Brighton to help Tottenham win the league. The second away victory, Sun Xingmin scored twice in the Europa group match against Frankfurt. Now coming to Old Trafford again, Son Heung-min’s performance has become a key factor in whether Tottenham can improve in the face of tough away games.

From Tottenham coach Conte to defense general Ben Davis in the interview before the game, they all mentioned the importance of marking Ronaldo. After all, Tottenham lost 2-3 to Manchester United in the Premier League last season. Tottenham Rather than losing to Manchester United, it’s better to lose to Cristiano Ronaldo. After all, Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick in that game showed more professionalism. Tottenham still needs to avoid repeating the haze of last season’s mistakes. In addition, Tottenham drew 2-2 with Chelsea in the first two away games and lost to Arsenal 1-3 in the Premier League big6 infighting in the new season. It can be seen that Tottenham often lacks confidence in the face of strong enemies in different places.

The lottery official currently offers a bonus combination of 2.17 (win), 3.20 (draw) and 2.75 (loss) for this game. In the score odds, the fixed bonus of 1-1 between the two sides is 1 to 6.30, the lowest, the fixed bonus of Manchester United 2-1 and 1-0 are 8.00 and 9.00 respectively, and the fixed bonus of Tottenham Field 2-1 and 1-0 are respectively 9.25 and 10.50, the odds for a 0-0 and 2-2 draw are 13.00 and 11.00 respectively. It can be seen that under the same intensive schedule between the two sides, Manchester United, which has successively encountered strong opponents with a sinister schedule, is not easy to win, especially in the context of no draws in the past 16 talks between the two sides at Old Trafford. Prevention is also in place.

Manchester United beat Tottenham at home and away in the Premier League last season, and now the Red Devils have faced their old rival Tottenham again with consecutive home benefits. Can they beat their opponents to get 3 points again in this campaign, approaching the point difference with the top three teams? It is worth looking forward to how C Ronaldo, Casemiro and others will perform!