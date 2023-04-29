Home » ‘Manchester United, third offer from Al-Thani ready’. Sale news
'Manchester United, third offer from Al-Thani ready'. Sale news

‘Manchester United, third offer from Al-Thani ready’. Sale news

Discussions continue for the assignment of the majority of Manchester United. As reported by the Guardianlo Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thanione of the leading bidders to acquire the Red Devils, would be ready to present a third offer for the purchase of the club. The new proposal should arrive at 5 billion pounds: would therefore be higher than the previous one, but still one billion lower than the quotation made by the current owners dello United, i Glazer.

There is also Ratcliffe. And a third option…

Always according to the Guardianlo sheikh Qatariota would like to buy 100% of Manchester United but would not be willing to pay more than he believes the English club is worth. The main competitor of Al-Thani for the purchase of the Red Devils is the owner of Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffewhich unlike the sheikh would be willing to acquire 50% of the company leaving the Glazer family a 20% stake. Finally, according to the Guardian there would also be one third option: i Glazer could keep the majority of the share package thanks to the participation in investments di Elliot Investment Management e Carlyle Group.



