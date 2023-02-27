Original title: League Cup trophy, Manchester United won the first championship in six years

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 2-0 with two goals in the first half on the 26th to win the English League Cup. This is Manchester United’s first title since 2017.

In this Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, Manchester United, who is in charge of the Dutchman Ten Hag, is bound to win. In the 33rd minute, Manchester United got a free kick from the left side of the front court. Luke Shaw found Casemiro in the penalty area with a left-footed arc. The Brazilian midfielder broke the deadlock with a header. Six minutes later, Rashford’s shot bounced after being blocked by the opponent’s defender, and the ball went over the head of the Newcastle goalkeeper and fell into the net.

In the second half, both sides had offense and defense, but both failed to achieve anything. Manchester United kept the score of 2:0 until the final whistle, and won their first championship in 6 years. The last time they won the trophy dates back to the Europa League in 2017, when their coach was the Portuguese Mourinho.

Ten Hag, who took up the Manchester United coach at the beginning of the season, praised the team’s fighting spirit. He said that although the team did not always play the best football, it was effective. “First of all you have to win the first title and that’s what we did today. You can get inspired and then gain more confidence.”

United will next move to the FA Cup, with a round of 16 clash with West Ham at Old Trafford on March 1. On March 5, they will play away against Liverpool in the Premier League. (Reporter Zhang Wei)