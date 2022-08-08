Original title: Manchester United’s double central defenders scored high and defended in a mess. Maguire: did not cooperate well

Manchester United lost 1-2 to Brighton in the first round of the Premier League and suffered a bad start, but this time they don’t seem to need to dump the blame on the central defender. In this game, new aid Lisandro Martinez partnered with Ma Quill came on stage, and both of them were recognized to a certain extent for their performance.

Lisandro Martinez touched the ball 99 times in the first game, the passing accuracy rate reached 93.3%, and he lost the ball 9 times. The main data of defense are: 4 clearances, 2 blocks, 2 steals, tackles 2 balls, 8 ground confrontations, 5 successes, 1 foul. Judging from the data, the debut was very successful, except for the loss and the bad scene.

Maguire’s performance in this game is actually remarkable. It seems that the haze of last season has been swept away. In the post-match score of the “Manchester Evening News“, he and C Ronaldo, who came off the bench, tied for 6 points. Manchester United is the highest in the team, which is enough to prove his performance.

This is a very strange situation. Although the opponent’s two goals came from the combination of the side and the center, the final goal of the goal was near the corner of the small penalty area. In the traditional sense, this is obviously a central defender. , and Maguire is actually responsible for the first conceded goal.

After the game, the England central defender was interviewed: “The opponent’s first goal was a heavy blow to us, it disrupted our game plan, we must perform better with the ball, and bring the ball. Going into half-time at 0-2, it was a nightmarish start.”

“We didn’t create enough chances to equalise, we have to improve, of course, before that we need to tackle the conceding problem and learn from it.”

“Me and Lisandro Martinez didn’t play together for a long time, we didn’t play in sync at times. I’m sure we’ll get better and better and we’ll get a clean sheet in the end.”

(Editor: Jiuquan with a smile)





