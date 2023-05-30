Manchester United’s top scorer competition: Ronaldo PK Rashford 30 games 18 goals PK 35 games 17 goals hidden mystery – yqqlm

Original title: Manchester United shooter king competition: Ronaldo PK Rashford 30 games 18 goals PK 35 games 17 balls hidden mystery

Manchester United has won the League Cup this season, and the FA Cup has reached the final. At 22:00 on June 3, Beijing time, Manchester United and Manchester City will compete for the FA Cup. At the same time, the Premier League season has come to an end. From my personal point of view, Ten Hag is right to strongly “drive away” Ronaldo, at least Manchester United is in the right direction of revival. But many foreign media still like to make things happen, using Ronaldo from last season to compete with Rashford this season.

According to the data shown in the figure above:Last season, Manchester United’s Premier League shooter Ronaldo scored 18 goals in 30 games; this season, Manchester United’s Premier League scorer Rashford scored 17 goals in 35 games。

Zhidao perfected the data again: Ronaldo last season110 shots and 18 goals in 30 Premier League games (including 3 penalties); Rashford this season108 shots and 17 goals in 35 Premier League games (no penalties)。

Obviously Rashford does not have Ronaldo’s super firing power. Rashford has more games than Ronaldo, fewer shots, and more goals in sports games. It is also important to note that the above picture only considers the Premier League and does not consider cup competitions. Ronaldo only scored 6 goals last season except for the Premier League, while Rashford scored 13 goals this season except for the Premier League; Ronaldo only had 3 assists in all competitions last season, and La Shford also has 11 assists in all competitions this season. Ronaldo is standing and eating cakes, and Rashford is the team’s offensive hot spot. There is a big gap in the tactical value of the two.

Personally, it is correct that Ten Hag's Manchester United does not want the 38-year-old Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo is gone, Rashford is on fire, B Fernando is not passing the ball on time, and with the arrival of Casemiro, Manchester United will compete for the fourth and will play in the Champions League next season. This is progress.

