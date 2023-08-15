Mancini and the truth about farewell to the national team

The surprise resignation of Roberto Mancini as head coach of the national team they have all the outlines of the yellow of mid-August. Because the decision to close with the blue selection was announced by the coach (still under contract until 2026) with a phone call to Gravina, and then formalized via Pec to the FIGC.

“He didn’t want me to stay”

A yellow that the “Mancio” has partially tried to explain in interviews with The messenger, The Republic e Libero. “If Gravina had wanted to, she would have kept me. He didn’t do it”. Roberto Mancini, former coach of the national team, speaks freely after his resignation and farewell to the Italy bench. The 58-year-old coach, who seems destined for a very rich contract in Saudi Arabiaturns the spotlight on the relationship with the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina: “He didn’t want me to stay”summarizes Mancini.

“I just resigned, I didn’t kill anyone”

Mancini then resigned due to differences with the FIGC president. “I didn’t do anything to be butchered like this. I just resigned and said it was my choice,” said the former coach. “I didn’t kill anyone, I just exercised my right to resign. Why so many attacks so violent on a personal level? I didn’t expect certain moral judgments, “she says. And the rumors about the agreement with the Saudis?”My resignation is not related to an agreement already reached“, Mancini reiterated. “I tried several times to talk to Gravina and explain my reasons to him – reveals Mancini -. I explained to him that in recent months he had to give me peace of mind, he didn’t and I resigned.

The restructuring of Mancini’s staff

The restructuring of the staff by the Federation was a reason for the confrontation. Mancini said goodbye to some of his historical collaborators and saw new faces enter. The deputy Bean Evani away, in his place Bollini. Atilius Lombard moved to Under 20. The former Juve Andrea Barzagli flanked to take care of defense training. AND Gigi Buffon, another symbol player of the black and white, as head of delegation in the role that had been his friend Vialli. Mancini accuses him of having taken away his closest collaborators. “Have you ever seen a federal president change a coach’s staff? Gravina has been wanting to revolutionize him for a year”. “He’s been thinking opposite things to mine for some time”, she adds. “At that point he had to send me away”.

“I have nothing against Buffon”

However, the resignation has nothing to do with the arrival of Buffon. “I knew that President Gravina would have chosen Gianluigi ed it was the right solution after Vialli’s farewell. Nothing against him”. To those who accuse him of having betrayed the national team, he replies by saying: “I have always been correct”, “when I arrived in blue I gave up on more lucrative opportunities, I made a choice and it was the most important job of my life”. And then “I left the national team 25 days from the next match, not three”. On a possible future in Saudi Arabia, Mancini affirms that the current situation denouncing “is independent of what may happen in the future and where I will go. Now I don’t want to think about anything.”

