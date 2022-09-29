The coach: “They are still children, but they will do great things” Without the World Cup, here are the faces of those who will be part of the next blue cycle

Without the World Cup there is a sense of incompleteness which, for the Italian coach Roberto Mancini, becomes suffering: the closer you get to November 20, the more you perceive it. Normal, one might say because in Qatar they will play for something that no longer belongs to us for two editions: Russia 2018, the same fate four years later. A little less normal, or rather, taken for granted is what is happening inside the blue world, where we can see signs of a new Italy when everything would have made us think the opposite. The new Italy is the daughter of Mancini’s courage, of his ability to talk to young people, but also of necessity, the latter linked to injuries and to what Mancio calls “desire for blue every other month”.

Starting with the last variable, if the national team has veered towards a different form compared to the last four years, winning form in Hungary and with England, it is because the coach found himself in a long list of unavailable, from Chiesa to Berardi, at Insigne, to give strength to the game on the attacking outsides and who could have been there did not do everything to do it: Politano had been called, but he returned to Naples for an ankle discomfort, Lorenzo Pellegrini raised the white flag, Zaniolo is no longer in tune with the blue, Zaccagni was not in June when, not without raising suspicions, he pulled out due to a generic physical unavailability. So? Here is the tactical turning point: three-man defense, five-man midfield, two forwards. The new drawing on the coach’s blackboard was sewn on Dimarco (“He knows how to touch the ball like few others, he attacks and defends without stopping for a moment”, so Mancini on the Inter player) and, Dimarco, has made history: his goal is blue number 1500 in a match that has confirmed its indispensability, now that Spinazzola is looking for the best form and that the new Italy focuses on full-fledged outside players.

The small but profound tactical revolution changes the attack in Budapest entrusted to the youngest couple of recent decades: Raspadori, 22, plus Gnonto, 18. «I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but we’re talking about two children. In two years they will do great things », Mancini’s testament when it was past midnight at the Puskas Arena. New Italy, in fact. The one that, in June at the appointment with the Nations League finals in the Netherlands, “will entertain us (Mancini dixit, ndr) “And that, on 16 and 20 November, in Tirana and Vienna, will add new faces or give strength to those who, for now, have only appeared in the dressing room of the great. In defense, the Juventus Gatti, but also the grenade Buongiorno or the Lazio Romagnoli in a role that Chiellini lost and that has the only certainties in the senators Bonucci and Acerbi given the worrying involution of Bastoni. In between, Pobega will grow in minutes as well as the director of Toro Ricci or the promise of Juve Miretti, the latter awaiting his debut. The five-way module as an alternative will push Mancini to look for interpreters on the bands with the most suitable DNA. Up front, the hope is that the young Pietro Pellegri will play more and that Pinamonti will beat a shot, without forgetting the adventure of Lucca at Ajax, for now with little light. The new Italy is being born, Mancini cannot fail to give weight to those who were in Milan and Budapest. –

