“In Italy, no child plays on the street anymore. We played 3-4 hours on the street and then went to train, today this doesn’t happen anymore. It is no coincidence that players are still born in those countries, such as Uruguay, Argentina or Brazil, where a lot of street games are still played.” The blue coach Roberto Mancini says so about the difficulties of Italian football to churn out talent in recent years. “Why hasn’t anyone taken Gnonto in Italy? He could have played for Sampdoria or Fiorentina. Nobody took him, but he plays in the Premier League. In the Netherlands there is Oristanio who plays well in the Eredivisie. Zaniolo is a bit the emblem, he didn’t play and then he found himself a starter in the Champions League. We the players have to try to find them somewhere, by all means”, added Mancini in the press conference from the blue meeting in Coverciano.

Retegui? I didn’t think she would say yes right away

”He’s still a young player, he can improve, he’s a hope – explained the blue coach – We thought he was hesitating instead he immediately answered yes. Have they scored 100 fewer league goals than a year ago? I do not know why, however, there aren’t many Italian players who score. If we look at the Serie A scorers, the first Italian striker is Immobile… Even now I wonder why no Italian club has bought Gnonto who plays as a starter in the Premier League”.

“When I choose the squad, the 1st is Pafundi”

“Pafundi is a real talent, we believe in him a lot, he has incredible qualities, he’s 17 years old and the hope is that he can play in Serie A and stay in the national team for the next 20 years, in the meantime I want him to train with the greats – explained the blue coach – In my day, the champions at his age were already regulars in Serie A. Why him yes and not Zaccagni? The first is having an excellent championship, there are no particular reasons, I’ve always said that the doors of the national team are open to everyone. Zaniolo and Kean talents that are dispersing? Zaniolo has recently resumed and is not yet at his best of his condition, if he does well at Galatasaray he will be called up, and I hope Kean too can improve. But it is always said that one is young then time passes. The hope is that they can understand that they have great qualities and that they are needed by the national team.”

Vialli, “it’s as if he were here”

“I’ve already talked about it with the boys, it will be important for us to remember it – said Roberto Mancini – even if it’s like he was here. He had his space and it’s not easy for us, we have to try to do well for him too”. The press conference of the coach was opened by the presence of two young victim referees of attacks during Under 14 and Promotion matches in Liguria and Sicily: Andrea Arnone and David Bartolotta. The invitation was made to reiterate the no to violence on the part of the FIGC and the Hague. ”Certain things must never happen again – the coach hoped – They look like two smart guys who don’t let themselves be intimidated, football is the most beautiful sport in the world, you can’t play without referees, some criticism can be admitted but no such thing. I wish them to manage in Serie A”. The two youngsters answered in unison: “It’s a lifetime opportunity to be here, we are ready to return to the field stronger than before”