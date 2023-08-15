Mancini on farewell to the national team: ‘Gravina had ideas opposite to mine for some time’

He had entrusted the first words to Instagram a few hours after the official announcement resignation as coach of the national team, a thank you post in which he spoke of “personal choice”. But now Roberto Mancini wanted sfold the reasons for the break and he did so in an interview with Enrico Currò on newsstands today, Tuesday 15 August, on the pages of The Republic. “I didn’t do anything to be massacred like this. I just resigned and said it was my choice – begins the now ex technical commissioner -. I took full responsibility for the decision. I didn’t hide. I had spoken to President Gravina and tried to explain my reasons to him. I have never allowed myself to accuse anyone and I find myself accused. Timing? I left the national team 25 days before the next match, not three. And I think I’ve always been correct over the years.”

On the revolution in the staff

Mancini thus explains the causes that led to the divorce. “I tried several times to talk to Gravina. I explained to him that in recent months he had to give me peace of mind, he didn’t and I resigned“. A decision on which the reorganization within the blue staff certainly weighed (via Evani, Nuciari and Lombardo, who became coach of the Under 20, inside Bollini, Barzagli and Gagliardi, with only Salsano still remaining alongside the coach), at least judging by Mancini’s words to The Republic. “Have you ever seen a federal president change a coach’s staff? Gravina has been wanting to revolutionize it for a year, I made him understand that he couldn’t, who at most could insert a couple more figures, but who couldn’t deprive me of a work group that worked, that works and that won the European Championship. If anything, it’s me who could replace a member of staff…”.

On the relationship with Gravina

Mancini again on the relationship with the federal president, Gabriel Gravina: “He’s been thinking opposite things to mine for some time now – he added -. But then why intervene on the staff? At that point she had to send me away. Instead he took a chance: some of my collaborators were on deadline and he played on that. I could have been tougher, of course, but I thought he’d figure it out on his own…” Mancini defines the coaching experience “the most important job of my life“. And he admits: “If Gravina had wanted to, she would have kept me. She didn’t. A signal would have been enough for me, she didn’t give it to me. He didn’t want me to stay, this situation had been going on for months. But Gravina will be remembered as the president who won the European Championship, not for the mistakes he made.”

On the disclaimer clause

Mancini’s contract included a exemption clause in case of failure to qualify for Euro 2024. A clause that Mancini would have liked to have been eliminated. “It could have been a signal. I had asked him to work calmly in recent months, but it’s clear that I would have left if we hadn’t managed to qualify”.

“Future in Arabia? Now I don’t want to think about anything”

Mancini then admits that he had already thought about resigning after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar “I would have also left, but they asked me to stay. They were five incredible years, the European Championship will be my best memory”. On the future, however, he doesn’t say too much: “Now I don’t want to think about anything”.

read also

Why Mancini has decided to leave the national team

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

