SENT TO FLORENCE. The restart of the national team must begin with an apparently impossible mission: to regenerate some enthusiasm in the weeks in which the others begin to warm up their muscles in view of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar in which we will not participate. How can this be done? The appointment, for the Azzurri, is double and is worth the first place in the Nations League group: Friday, at San Siro, against England and next Monday in Budapest at the home of Hungary. Winning the two commitments could qualify us for the final four of the event scheduled for June, not doing so would give us another reason to reflect: the coach Roberto Mancini relies on his knowledge. «We have to go back to having fun, to play with serenity and lightness: very hard months await us, the hardest with the time of the World Cup where we will not go, but – so Mancini – our strength is in what we did at the Europeans. Until 2024 we will be the reigning champions, we must never forget that … ».

The power of memory as an assist to start over: Mancio thinks so. And, in the meantime, for the challenges with the English and Hungary he relies on those who have more experience and a blue background of a certain weight: green light, in fact, to the veterans from the Wembley company with some small exceptions, from the young Gnonto to Cancellieri a Zerbin. «It was useless – continues the coach – to summon a higher number of players, including the latest arrivals in the group: what was the point of calling them and then sending them to the stands? It is already played every three days … ». Italy loses Verratti due to a physical problem (“I think I’ll call Frettesi instead of him”) and risks losing Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini with the Rossoneri Tonali to be evaluated. «The goal is to recreate enthusiasm, we are European champions …», repeats a coach looking for a double success in the Nations League group to try to breathe a slightly different air.