The contained, almost repressed joy for the qualification of the national team to the Nations League finals has unlocked a prehistoric memory, perhaps risky, but it is useless to oppose the memory. He reminded us of AC Milan’s victorious journey in the 1981-82 Mitropa Cup. An unfortunate season, in which the old Devil relegated to Serie B for the second time – the “free” one to use the joke of the lawyer Prisco -, but he won the ancient trophy, originally restricted to Central European teams and gradually decayed until it is reserved for the winning teams of the second division championships.