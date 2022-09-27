The coach rightly said that we should love the national team more. So don’t forget who is playing this minor tournament now, just as the AC Milan fans don’t forget the “heroes” who won that ancient trophy.
The contained, almost repressed joy for the qualification of the national team to the Nations League finals has unlocked a prehistoric memory, perhaps risky, but it is useless to oppose the memory. He reminded us of AC Milan’s victorious journey in the 1981-82 Mitropa Cup. An unfortunate season, in which the old Devil relegated to Serie B for the second time – the “free” one to use the joke of the lawyer Prisco -, but he won the ancient trophy, originally restricted to Central European teams and gradually decayed until it is reserved for the winning teams of the second division championships.