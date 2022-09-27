Home Sports Mancini, the Nations League like Milan’s Mitropa Cup
Sports

Mancini, the Nations League like Milan’s Mitropa Cup

by admin
Mancini, the Nations League like Milan’s Mitropa Cup

The coach rightly said that we should love the national team more. So don’t forget who is playing this minor tournament now, just as the AC Milan fans don’t forget the “heroes” who won that ancient trophy.

The contained, almost repressed joy for the qualification of the national team to the Nations League finals has unlocked a prehistoric memory, perhaps risky, but it is useless to oppose the memory. He reminded us of AC Milan’s victorious journey in the 1981-82 Mitropa Cup. An unfortunate season, in which the old Devil relegated to Serie B for the second time – the “free” one to use the joke of the lawyer Prisco -, but he won the ancient trophy, originally restricted to Central European teams and gradually decayed until it is reserved for the winning teams of the second division championships.

See also  Swimming, Paltrinieri takes the bronze and raises the challenge thinking about Paris

You may also like

Edimes cues the first in the final sprint...

Apu, Esposito is the name of the solution...

The Siziano brakes, equal in extremis of Frigirola

Mattia and Luca, Prata has his heroes under...

UEFA Nations League group stage: England draw with...

Iguodala with the Golden State Warriors: renewal for...

The City of Vigevano does not take advantage...

Complicated schedule, Udinese must avoid traps

Political electoral flows 2018-2022: this is how the...

Union Berlin, the tale of the German Leceister....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy