“We knew the difficulties of the match. In the second half we dominated and a draw would have been fair. Sorry, but the road is long. ” She said the Blue coach Roberto Mancini after the defeat of Italy, knockout against England 2-1 in the opening match of the next qualifying rounds Europeans.

Mancini: “We roll up our sleeves”

“We started well in the second half, pressing in the right way – he explains to Rai -. We have been higher and I have reviewed a great national team. This bodes well for us. We roll up our sleeves, we hope that this time the uphill becomes downhill”. Retegui’s debut goal is not enough: “He’s a boy who needs to get to know his teammates and Italian football. He had difficulties in the first half, but moved well in the second half”, concludes Mancini.

Retegui: “Sad for the defeat”

“I’m sad about the defeat, but I’m happy to have made my debut with this shirt. We have to keep working”. These are Mateo Retegui’s words after the Azzurri’s defeat against England. A goal from the tiger bomber to avoid the knockout in Naples in the first match of the European qualifiers: “I’m happy to share the dressing room with these teammates – he explains to Rai -. They all welcomed me with affection, I’m fitting in well”.

Bonucci and Barella do not leave for an away match in Malta

Nicolò Barella and Leonardo Bonucci will return to their club and they will not go to Malta tonight with the Italian national team for the second match of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. This was announced by the national team after the match against England. Bonucci wasn’t already ready to play and Inter’s Barella also has physical problems which lead him to greet the blue for the second match.