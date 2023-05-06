ManCity continues winning streak – sport.ORF.at

Premier League leaders Manchester City have increased their lead over Arsenal to four points. The defending champions came to a 2-1 home win over Leeds United on Saturday. Ilkay Gündogan scored both goals (19′, 27′), but the German also missed a penalty (84′). Record scorer Erling Haaland went empty-handed three days before the semi-final first leg of the Champions League at Real Madrid.

Reuters/Lee Smith



With the guests, neo-trainer Sam Allardyce let the ÖFB international Maximilian Wöber play through. Rodrigo’s goal for Leeds (85′) came too late. The “Whites” are not on a relegation zone only because of the goal difference.

Chelsea end dry spell

Meanwhile, thanks to Harry Kane (45th), the sixth Tottenham kept the mini-chance of the Champions League ticket with a 1-0 win in front of their own audience against Crystal Palace. There was also a sense of achievement for Chelsea. The “Blues” prevailed 3-1 at Bournemouth, ending a run of nine competitive games without a win. Before that, they had lost all five games since coach Frank Lampard took office.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball