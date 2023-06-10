Home » ManCity – Inter, Calhanoglu: “Gündogan plays for Germany, they pray for me”
ManCity – Inter, Calhanoglu: “Gündogan plays for Germany, they pray for me”

“He plays for Germany, I for Turkey. They pray for me”

Hakan Calhanoglu wants to win the Champions League with Inter

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan takes place in Istanbul. A Turk born in Germany plays in each team. Hakan Calhanoglu is sure the stadium is behind him.

FFor Hakan Calhanoglu, the matter is clear: the Turkish fans will support outsiders Inter Milan in the Champions League final because of him – and not Manchester City with Ilkay Gündogan. “He plays for Germany, I for Turkey. I think it’s more important for our people that I win,” said Inter’s playmaker before the premier class showdown on Saturday (9 p.m. / ZDF and DAZN) in Istanbul: “I’m sure the people here are behind me and that they pray for me.”

Just like Gündogan, Calhanoglu was born in Germany to Turkish parents, but unlike the city captain, he decided to join the Turkish national team. But the final is also something very special for Gündogan, family and friends will be there in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. “I don’t think I have to tell you what it would mean to hold the trophy in your hands as captain,” said the 32-year-old in a ZDF interview with his former national team colleague Per Mertesacker.

“I want to represent my country,” says Calhanoglu

Calhanoglu has a similar experience. According to the European Football Union, the former Bundesliga professional can even become the first Turkish Champions League winner in history. “It’s my dream,” said the 29-year-old. On the first night after arrival, before he fell asleep, he imagined lifting the cup into the Istanbul evening sky, Calhanoglu revealed: “I hope that’s possible.”

Ilkay Gundogan scored both goals for Manchester in the FA Cup final

Gündogan and Calhanoglu did not have a personal conversation in the days before the final. “But he’s a footballer that I love and respect so much,” said Calhanoglu. But of course he wants to win in the end and make many people proud. “I want to represent my country and the Inter family too.”

