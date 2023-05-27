Home » Mandlíková’s daughter will play at Roland Garros for the first time, she wants to surpass her mother one day
Mandlíková's daughter will play at Roland Garros for the first time, she wants to surpass her mother one day

Mandlíková’s daughter will play at Roland Garros for the first time, she wants to surpass her mother one day

“Jojo, my phone rang. I called my mom and she said: ‘Hi, I’ll have to call you later’ because she was very nervous,” Mandlikova said on the tournament’s website. “She couldn’t speak at all. She was back to normal in about an hour,” described the 118th player in the world ranking, who is awaiting her third start at the Grand Slam. Last year at the premiere at the US Open she advanced to the 2nd round, in January at the Australian Open she was eliminated in the 1st round.

Although she is still far from it, her goal is to surpass her famous mother. “I have to do more than her four Grand Slams or win Wimbledon, because she didn’t succeed,” Mandlikova said.

Her twin brother Mark Vilem also plays tennis. “He is now studying at the University of Oklahoma and could also try to play professionally. He also has great talent,” said the tennis player, whose mother has Australian citizenship in addition to Czech citizenship and lives mostly in Florida.

