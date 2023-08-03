Mandrogni Alessandria: “Rights denied to disabled fans”

Last Sunday, on the occasion of the friendly match between Alessandria and Sampdoria, yet another attempt was made to violate the rights of one of our disabled brothers.

Once again ffoo and security personnel attempted to prevent him from entering the sector. After almost an hour of tension, the group’s determination to stay out if not everyone was allowed to enter the stadium led the Digos agents to change their minds.

We would like the personal case to take on a collective value.

It must never happen again that the rights of one of our brothers are violated and we don’t want it to happen to anyone else in the same conditions.

The narration of the management of public order in stadiums to make it accessible to all has once again revealed its true nature.

Mandrogni Popular Sector Alessandria

