Sadio Mane has confirmed his departure from the German record champions Bayern Munich for the first time. “It hurts me to say goodbye to FC Bayern,” said the attacker. “I would have preferred a different ending.” The 31-year-old Senegalese is facing a transfer to Saudi club al-Nassr, the necessary medical check was reportedly expected for Monday evening.

“I know I could have helped this team this season,” Mane said. “I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. I wish the club and the fans only the best for the future.” FC Bayern Munich flew from Japan to Singapore on Sunday with ÖFB team player Konrad Laimer, but without the star striker.

Mane came to Munich from Liverpool for 32 million euros a year ago. He was only able to halfway meet the high expectations at the beginning. After an injury, he did not return to top form.

