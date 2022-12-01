The world tour continues Maneskinyesterday the Roman band stopped at Philadelphia. During the concert there was a fight among the spectators and the video was posted on all social networks. Damiano reacted extremely calmly to the incident and joked like this on Twitter: “The worst thing was the girl in the Lazio shirt”. In fact, in the film we see a fan present at the live show with the uniform of the Biancoceleste club. The frontman is a big fan of the Roma and he never stops remembering his football faith on social media. A few months ago he was in the Curva Sud for the match between the Giallorossi and Napoli.