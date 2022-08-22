Canoe sprint, the Monaco races. After the disappointment of K4, the champion from Pavia prevails over Poles and Lithuanians

the ransom

Mameli’s anthem resounds on the waters of the Olympic Regatta Center in Munich, home to the European Canoe Sprint Championships. Climbing the top step of the podium is Manfredi Rizza from Pavia who, together with Andrea Di Liberto from Palermo, triumphed in the 200-meter K2 specialty defending the title won at last year’s European Championships. Having gained access to the final directly from the heats with a second place behind Poland, in the race for medals the tricolor K2 overturned the prediction thus regaining the throne of the specialty conquered in Poland in June 2021.

A comeback race that of the blue crew who, meter after meter, overtook the crews of Poland and Lithuania, who came out better from the blocks. At the finish line there were 11 hundredths that gave Italy the continental title with a time of 31.662 seconds, in front of the Polish crew made up of Bartosz GrabowskI and Jakub Stepun, silver medalist in 31.673 seconds, and the Lithuanian one of Ignas Navakauskas and Arturas Seja, bronze in 31.678 seconds.

On the other hand, the hosts of Germany remained off the podium, fourth classified, just ahead of the Spanish crew. In a season that has always seen him compete on 500 meters, it was sweet Rizza’s return to the short distance of 200 meters – which in the meantime has been eliminated from the Olympic program – one year after the extraordinary race he gave to the champion in Tokyo. of the Air Force and the Canottieri Ticino a historic silver.

A gold medal, that of Rizza and Di Liberto, which returns optimism to Italy at the end of an international season below expectations. After the disappointment at the world championship, the partial change of formation did not manage to give the Azzurri one of the lanes for the final of the K4 500 meters Olympic race. Rizza and Di Liberto, together with Nicola Ripamonti and Alessandro Gnecchi, did not manage to go beyond the obstacle of the semifinal, closed in sixth place, seven tenths away from that third place that would have guaranteed access to the final.

The same fate befell the female K4 of the Cus Pavia champion Mathilde Rosa, who was eliminated by surprise in a semifinal where the right final starting point was missing. The blue boat did not manage to repeat the good performance seen in the heat, closing the semifinal in seventh place and leaving Mathilde Rosa in ninth place in the non-Olympic race of K2 1000 meters as partial consolation.

The team and the blue technical staff will now have a full year of work to launch a decisive change of course to chase the pass for the Olympic Games in Paris that will be up for grabs next year at the World Championships in Duisburg, Germany.

«The K4 500 meters is a new race, with a higher intensity and a higher speed – declared Manfredi Rizza before leaving for Monaco -. We must have the courage to try something new; we have already done it in the past when the 200 meters have become Olympic distance, we can do it again ». A new venture to be experienced to bring the tricolor to Paris, with a new European gold around the neck as a reminder that Manfredi Rizza can and must still be the cornerstone of the Italian canoe.