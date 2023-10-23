Home » Mantua-Novara: when hierarchies are overturned
Mantua-Novara: when hierarchies are overturned

Just over a year ago in this same stadium Novara, winning 2-1, found themselves alone at the top of the table with full points while Mantova remained alone in last place with 0 points.

Then, during the rest of the season, Novara, who lost many points along the way despite strong promotion ambitions, finished tenth and exited in the first round of the playoffs, while the Virgilians lost the playout with AlbinoLeffe, effectively relegating themselves in series D.

Today at Hammers the situation seems to have been completely reversed, given that the home red and whites, relegated to the field but readmitted following the exclusion of Pordenone, can find themselves at the top of the table alone if everything goes as it should go, while the blues who last season had promotion ambitions, they instead face a year in which the primary objective is to maintain the category.

When accessing the facility, the view that it offers is remarkable Curve Youbut it is also known that the distinct sector is completely closed, forcing part of the public to “emigrate” to Curva.

In any case, from a sound point of view, the impact offered by the home curve which overlooks the little more than 60 people from Novara who arrived here by their own means is notable. The latter encouraged the team relentlessly for the entire 90 minutes and could also rejoice when in the 67th minute, surprisingly, Novara took the lead, with a goal resulting from a corner kick taken under the Cisa Curve where the Azzurri fans themselves are positioned.

Around 80th la Curve You it becomes a real wall of scarves enough to distract me and make me miss the equalizer which comes from a sensational own goal. When the comeback of the red and whites is completed in the 96th minute, thanks to a goal from a free kick, it will be all Hammers to explode in a roar that astonished the guests who believed at least in the point if not actually in the feat given how things had turned out until ten minutes from the end.

The match then ends with both teams going to thank their supporters and the away fans who, despite yet another defeat. they applaud their favorites for their efforts and leave the stadium with the chant “I’ll always follow you even if you always lose!”

Alan Cacciatore

