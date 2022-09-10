Home Sports Manu: I’m not the kind of player who will be in the Hall of Fame no matter what, I need a great team – yqqlm
Sports

Manu: I’m not the kind of player who will be in the Hall of Fame no matter what, I need a great team – yqqlm

by admin
Manu: I’m not the kind of player who will be in the Hall of Fame no matter what, I need a great team – yqqlm

Original title: Manu: I am not the kind of player who will be in the Hall of Fame no matter what, I need a great team

Manu: I’m not the kind of player who will be in the Hall of Fame no matter what, I need a great team

Live it, September 10th. At 7:00 am Beijing time on September 11th, the 2022 Hall of Fame awards ceremony will be held, and the legendary Spurs star Ginobili was successfully selected.

In today’s Hall of Fame press conference, Ginobili said: “I’m not the kind of player who will be in the Hall of Fame no matter what, I need a great team.”

In addition, Ginobili said he owed a lot to Duncan, and without Duncan, there would be no Hall of Fame speeches.

Related News>>>Characters|From the double-play dream team to the NBA’s 1,000-game winning percentage Wang Manu Ginobili’s road to the Hall of Fame

(according to)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Esposito announces: "Old Wild West I'm coming, there's a job to finish"

You may also like

Amarcord, Veleno Lorenzi and the last match of...

Brazil national team roster:Neymar leads the way, Jesus...

Waterpolo, Europeans: the Setterosa beats Holland and grabs...

Chinese Super League-Shi Yanzhi Hong Hao Junmin welcomes...

Milinkovic-Savic and Zielinski: two renewals to be resolved...

Shane Battier: McGrady is probably the best passer...

Inter: Darmian, Dimarco and Dzeko play against Torino

Women’s Basketball Asian Youth Championship – China beat...

PS5, announced the new bundle with DualSense and...

Kvaratskhelia player of the month in Serie A,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy