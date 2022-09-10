Manu: I’m not the kind of player who will be in the Hall of Fame no matter what, I need a great team

Original title: Manu: I am not the kind of player who will be in the Hall of Fame no matter what, I need a great team

Live it, September 10th. At 7:00 am Beijing time on September 11th, the 2022 Hall of Fame awards ceremony will be held, and the legendary Spurs star Ginobili was successfully selected.

In today’s Hall of Fame press conference, Ginobili said: “I’m not the kind of player who will be in the Hall of Fame no matter what, I need a great team.”

In addition, Ginobili said he owed a lot to Duncan, and without Duncan, there would be no Hall of Fame speeches.

