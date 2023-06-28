Home » Manu Koné touched in the right knee with the French Hopes
Manu Koné touched in the right knee with the French Hopes

Hit in the right knee on Wednesday against Switzerland (4-1), midfielder Manu Koné was replaced by Enzo Le Fée very quickly in the match (19th). The Borussia Mönchengladbach player nevertheless tried to resume play, but he could no longer support himself on his right leg. He was walking on crutches when the Bleuets boarded their bus to return to their hotel.

The ex-Toulouse will undergo medical examinations in Cluj on Thursday to find out the nature of his injury. The France team had already lost Michael Olise after the success against Norway (1-0), the Crystal Palace winger being injured in the left thigh and having withdrawn for the rest of the competition.

