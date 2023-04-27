ManUnited forgive without Sabitzer 2-0 lead

Manchester United have suffered a minor setback in their battle for third place in the English Premier League. The “Red Devils” did not get past 2-2 on Thursday evening without ÖFB team player Marcel Sabitzer, who was on the bench, in the away game of the 33rd round at Tottenham despite a 2-0 lead.

The gap to Newcastle United grew to two points as the third did their homework positively with a resounding 4-1 win at Everton. However, ManUnited has played 31 games less than its competitor.

Coach Erik ten Hag’s squad put in an ideal first half with a quick goal from Jadon Sancho (7′) and Marcus Rashford’s 0-2 (44′).

Reuters/David Klein



Then Pedro Porro (56th) and Son Heung Min (79th) secured a point for the sixth-placed “Spurs”, who have been coached by 31-year-old interim coach Ryan Mason since Monday. They are still missing six points in fourth place and thus the Champions League starting places, but the Londoners have played two more games than ManUnited.

