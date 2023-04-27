Home » ManUnited forgive without Sabitzer 2-0 lead
Sports

ManUnited forgive without Sabitzer 2-0 lead

by admin
ManUnited forgive without Sabitzer 2-0 lead

Manchester United have suffered a minor setback in their battle for third place in the English Premier League. The “Red Devils” did not get past 2-2 on Thursday evening without ÖFB team player Marcel Sabitzer, who was on the bench, in the away game of the 33rd round at Tottenham despite a 2-0 lead.

The gap to Newcastle United grew to two points as the third did their homework positively with a resounding 4-1 win at Everton. However, ManUnited has played 31 games less than its competitor.

Coach Erik ten Hag’s squad put in an ideal first half with a quick goal from Jadon Sancho (7′) and Marcus Rashford’s 0-2 (44′).

Reuters/David Klein

Then Pedro Porro (56th) and Son Heung Min (79th) secured a point for the sixth-placed “Spurs”, who have been coached by 31-year-old interim coach Ryan Mason since Monday. They are still missing six points in fourth place and thus the Champions League starting places, but the Londoners have played two more games than ManUnited.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Juve: the team that attacks Udinese the least, Verona and Fiorentina ok

You may also like

Charles Leclerc: Ferrari driver fuels Mercedes speculation with...

Chinese Super League Comprehensive|Shanghai Shuangxiong Jie Nantong won...

Aiwu-Club Cremonese missed the cup final – sport.ORF.at

Everton 1-4 Newcastle: Boss Sean Dyche confident of...

Neco Williams: Nottingham Forest full-back out for rest...

Anticor files a complaint against Nicolas Sarkozy, Claude...

Clippers, speaks Lawrence Frank: On with Kawhi and...

Fiorentina with Barák advanced to the final of...

attack Inter and Marotta! Milan, Maldini takes the...

controversy in Israel- Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy