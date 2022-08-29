The Manx Grand Prix is ​​traditionally a must for amateur riders before tackling the actual Tourist Trophy. Many of the current TT stars cut their teeth at Manx GP, such as Michael Dunlop, Ian Hutchinson and Ryan Farquhar, all winners at the 37 ¾ mile circuit in the mountains in their early formative years. Revised and updated, this year’s Manx GP takes place in a similar format to the Classic TT, which has been dropped from the calendar. So many of the top riders take part in this shorter, nine-day festival, which focuses on the festivities of August 27th, 28th and 29th. Renamed Manx Grand Prix 2022, the race follows a similar approach to the Classic TT. New highly talented amateur riders compete in the Senior categories, reserved for Supersports, and Junior, for the Supertwins, with the Italian Francesco Curinga on the Paton S1R starting with the number 1. A series of top-level TT names come together to the three classic events: Lightweight, Senior and Superbike.

The Lightweight class includes 250cc two-stroke and Moto3 vehicles, with Dominic Herbertson riding the immaculate Honda of John Chapman Racing / Davies Motorsport starting with number 1, followed by Ian Lougher and Lee Johnston also on two-stroke bikes . The Senior, for bikes up to 500cc, sees TT legend John McGuinness starting with number 1 on the Paton 500 of the Roger Winfield team, followed by former Tourist Trophy winners James Hillier and Lee Johnston.

GARA 1 Classe Lightweight

—

The Lightweight class race was held in perfect condition along the 37 ¾ mile course, with the paddock awakened by the smell of two-stroke engines. Irishman Mike Browne, on Laylaw Racing’s Yamaha TZ250, surprisingly won ahead of team mate, 10-time TT winner Ian Lougher. In third place the other Yamaha of Stuart Hall. The young Englishman James Hind, on the Yamaha of the Dennis Trollope Racing team, set the new class record from a standing start, with an average of 117,592 miles per hour. However, bad luck hit him just two miles from the finish on the 75.5 total, forcing him to retire. From the start, Mike Browne took the lead, but James Hind overtook him by the Ramsey Hairpin before the steep climb into the mountains. Dominic Herbertson was in third place, with Welsh Lougher fourth. At the end of the first lap, Hind had a nearly two second lead over Browne, averaging 117.592 mph. Herbertson was third but appeared to have mechanical problems. One of the favorites, multiple TT winner Michael Dunlop, retired from the race at the end of lap one, with his two-stroke engine running too much fuel. On the second pass at the Ramsey Hairpin, Hind had a comfortable 7.3 second lead over Browne, with Herbertson third, Lougher fourth and Stuart Hall fifth. But the TT course can be cruel and it is a tough test for the bike and rider. With an advantage of almost 20 seconds, Hind stopped a few miles from the finish, perhaps due to lack of fuel. Herbertson, who was third, also retired with clutch problems, also very close to the finish line. The last few miles, with Hind out, saw Browne win. Lougher finished second and a very happy Hall third thanks to Herbertson’s retirement. This was an extraordinary achievement for private Stuart Hall, who personally bought his TZ250 for £ 30,000.