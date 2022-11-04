Home Sports Many children, picking the nose, pranks and verbal slips: the story of Piquet, the Antipath
Sports

Many children, picking the nose, pranks and verbal slips: the story of Piquet, the Antipath

by admin
Many children, picking the nose, pranks and verbal slips: the story of Piquet, the Antipath

The three-time world champion is under investigation for wishing the death of the newly elected Brazilian president Lula. But he is not new to excesses: we retrace the history, the victories and the slips of an uncomfortable character

Braggart and womanizer, handsome and grumpy, a fare trombone, Gascon, impulsive, of the Piaciona breed when in the 80s he lived a gypsy and golden life and was based in a yacht moored in Monte Carlo, while he ran – oh, if he ran – and as a champion he won the Formula 1 world championship three times; arrogant and treacherous, hateful for pose, unpleasant because he does not know any other attitude, so today and for some time now. Nelson Piquet at the age of 70 – he turned it on August 17 – continues to make arguments, to cause scandal, to confirm his insolence and to show his pride – oh, if he’s proud – every time he opens his mouth.

See also  Imoco, not only Egonu in the Cup triumph «Are we discounted? Yes, but also happy "

You may also like

Udinese – Lecce: live live Serie A Calcio...

Djokovic overwhelms Musetti 2-0 and wins the semifinal

Sgarbi puts his foot down: “San Siro cannot...

Donate the guts to save another life: the...

Maserati, working for a future independent from Stellantis

After the reports of mistreatment the gymnasts return...

Giroud, Milan are holding on and working on...

The Curva Nord of Inter: “We cheer for...

Fagioli, Volpato, Miretti … off to young people...

Musetti-Djokovic, result of the quarter-finals of Paris Bercy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy