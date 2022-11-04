Braggart and womanizer, handsome and grumpy, a fare trombone, Gascon, impulsive, of the Piaciona breed when in the 80s he lived a gypsy and golden life and was based in a yacht moored in Monte Carlo, while he ran – oh, if he ran – and as a champion he won the Formula 1 world championship three times; arrogant and treacherous, hateful for pose, unpleasant because he does not know any other attitude, so today and for some time now. Nelson Piquet at the age of 70 – he turned it on August 17 – continues to make arguments, to cause scandal, to confirm his insolence and to show his pride – oh, if he’s proud – every time he opens his mouth.