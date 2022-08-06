PAVIA

It was and still is an effervescent market that has seen very active in the A3 series. Many new foreigners. Abba Pineto holds back the highly sought-after strong spiker Jacob Link, takes the strong central Marco Bragatto from San Donà, draws the striker Sebastiano Milan in A2 in Lagonegro, in A3 in Marigliano the spiker Roberto Buongiorno and renews the direction with Matteo Paris from Palmi (A3 ) and Umberto Caleca from Modica (A3). Fano strengthens with Christoph Marks, German striker taken from Ortona relegated from A2. Brugherio, fished out in A3, for the attack signed Markuss Cielavs, Latvian striker from the Finnish top league. Parma, Garlasco’s opponent on the first day, signs the American with an Italian passport Dante Chakravorti in the A2 in Cantù and in attack relies on the Cuban with the Italian passport Leon Hector Alexey Reyes and the Italian-Argentine expert Juna José Cuda. San Giustino draws in Bulgaria the interesting young striker Petar Hristoskov and in A3 in Tuscania the Lithuanian hitter Ridas Skuodis. Macerata changes direction by taking the Italian-Argentine Martin Alberto Kindgard from Lecce and in attack he takes the striker Stanislaw Zbigniew Wawrzynczyk in Poland. Montecchio in attack chooses the Bulgarian Aleksandar Mitkov, last season in Brugherio. The Greek spiker Angelos Mandilaris is the novelty in attack for San Donà di Piave signed by David Umek. Tim Stohr, opposite German 2.04, is the foreigner of the ambitious freshman Mirandola, while the Russian central Vitali Kobzev is the reinforcement of the other newly promoted Monselice.—