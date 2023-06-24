Many sports champions together for Akto Play Your Future

Sports champions together for Akto Play Your Future. After a two-year development phase, the education and professionalisation project designed for the sports industry and aimed at young people is ready to restart to offer training and opportunities to the professionals of tomorrow. A return full of novelties, with the presence of 6 prestigious Brand Ambassadors: Giorgio Chiellini, Filippo Tortu, Giuseppe Poeta, Martina Rosucci, Mara Navarria and Federica Cesarini.

IT TEAM

To strengthen its presence in the sector, APYF has decided to create a real team of Ambassadors. A team of talents who best embody the values ​​of this project: commitment, determination, desire to learn and an eye always projected towards new challenges. Starting with the “captain” of the team, Giorgio Chiellini. Always alongside APYF, the current Los Angeles FC footballer relaunches by entering the company as a partner. The former player of Juventus and the Italian national football team has always been sensitive to issues concerning education and training. During his studies, he in fact obtained a three-year degree in Economics and Commerce at the University of Turin and a master’s degree in Business Administration at the same university. He is the emblem of the team of sportsmen who represent the spirit of APYF.

In the team, together with Chiellini, there are also the sprinter Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020 in the 4×100 Filippo Tortu; the assistant coach of the Italian national basketball team and Olimpia Milano Giuseppe Poeta, the player of Juventus and the Italian national football team Martina Rosucci, the Olympic and world medalist fencer Mara Navarria and the reigning Olympic champion in double lightweight rowing Federica Cesarini.

THE PROJECT

Akto Play Your Future starts from the very foundations of the system: young people and their training path. Through a B2B2C model, Akto Play Your Future is aimed at Companies, Institutions, Federations and Teams who wish to offer young people a tool that brings them closer to this rapidly growing industry, with a digital platform, an innovative methodology and quality content. The initiative was born in 2020 in Portugal, and was subsequently accredited by the Portuguese Government with the grant of the Qualification tender, as part of the Portugal 2020 support program. After a further development phase and numerous awards, Akto Play Your Future is ready for new challenges and to achieve further goals.

GAME BASED LEARNING

The learning process is based on the innovative methodology of game-based learning: through a dedicated app, kids will be able to enjoy hundreds of video contents, interspersed with quizzes and tests that will increase user involvement. At the end of the training course, young people will have an in-depth orientation on the sports industry, its main dynamics and its professions. They will therefore be ready to get involved and bring new ideas, and therefore value, to the entire sporting system.

Beniamino Savio, CEO and founder of Akto Play Your Future: “Play Your Future was created to offer a concrete opportunity to all young enthusiasts who want to play a role in the sport industry. It was also born for the sport system: to offer skills, through the creation of the future lever of workers. It is a holistic, social project that offers all the players in the system a role, a responsibility and a positive impact. To young people, who must transform their passion into energy to study with commitment: in exchange they will have access to quality training at a very affordable cost (or even zero) and concrete job opportunities. To the rightsholders, who will have to get involved by offering internships and acting as amplifiers to make the project known to their communities: in exchange they will have passionate and prepared young people to help them achieve their goals. Finally, to companies and institutions, which will have to allocate part of their investments in sport for education: in exchange they will have a powerful and valuable social marketing tool”.

Giorgio Chiellini, entrepreneur and Los Angeles FC footballer: “To build one’s future it is necessary to make sacrifices, shed a lot of sweat but above all build a solid package of skills. You need to train daily to try to become what you want and above all to achieve the desired goals. We live in a world dominated by complexity and speed. To keep up with the times, you need to arm yourself with the right tools. Skills make the difference, in any sector, in sport as in life”.

Filippo Tortu, sprinter and Olympic champion at Tokyo 2020: “Chasing your dreams and working hard to achieve them is what I’ve always tried to do. Ever since I was a child I had only one fixed thought: winning a medal at the Olympics and following in the footsteps of past champions such as Livio Berruti and Pietro Mennea. Although it has always been a dream and never a real goal, I have discovered that with passion, method and perseverance even the biggest dreams can come true. Every penny lowered is the result of hard work, made up of updating, preparation and programming. It is we, and only we, who build our future”.

Giuseppe Poeta, assistant coach of the Italian national basketball team and Olimpia Milano: “I believe that passing on one’s know-how to others is one of the noblest activities that can exist. I’ve always thought that accompanying other people towards the pursuit of their goals was as complex as it was stimulating and it is perhaps also for this reason that I chose to become a coach. This role pushes me every day to update myself and learn new things. My “Play Your Future” is just that: growing and evolving on a daily basis”.

Martina Rosucci, soccer player for Juventus and the Italian national team: “It is always difficult to plan one’s future. When I was a little girl, women’s soccer in Italy was a little practiced sport and turning professional was not even imaginable. Despite this, I haven’t given up on my dream: to work hard to wear the shirt of my national team. In between, many things happened and it was no coincidence. Of course, not everything is under our control, but what we have to do is try to build our future, brick by brick”.

Mara Navarria, fencer and world epee champion in 2018: “Sport, in my case fencing, has also been a precious ally for my studies and private life. Every time a goal is achieved my bar always rises a little more, this involves commitment, effort and sweat but also the possibility of getting closer and reaching your dreams. “Play Your Future” can help us reach our destination thanks also to our passion for sport”.

Federica Cesarini, tank top and Olympic champion at Tokyo 2020: “We design our future. With our qualities, our skills and daily training. The world is constantly evolving and the only tool we have to keep up with the times is to continue to train daily. In sport, as in life: train today, train tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. Nurture your talents and never stop improving yourself.”

