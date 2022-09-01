WEAPONS

Logiman Broni has started the second week of work, which will lead her to the first seasonal outing, scheduled for Sunday at PalaBrera (duo at 6 pm) against Acetum Cavezzo, a team in the Emilian Serie B, led by former Gigi Piatti.

Coach Michael Magagnoli’s girls are forming a group. «I see the great commitment that all the staff is putting into it – explains winger Giulia Manzotti, 29 – I am very happy to feel the desire they have to do well, to build a positive face of Broni again. I am happy that they have also thought of me to start this path, which will surely be long and difficult ». The former Faenza sees the Oltrepò team as a point of reference: “It is a fixed point of Italian women’s basketball – he adds – it has always been an important club, capable of doing excellent things, then what about the Viking, crazy fans, they know them truly in every corner of the Peninsula. Then for my part there is really a great desire for rebirth, to have a lot of fun and I am convinced that my companions and the staff also want to have fun. We hope that everything mixes well ». Manzotti finds in Broni his former partner in Romagna, the Swedish pivot Amanda Cecilia Kantzy: “I’ve been around for several years, so I’m used to being alone in very different situations and contexts – he continues – but obviously having Amanda close to both on the court and outside, I think it’s a fantastic thing, because she is a very good player, but also a very good girl. However, I must say that all the other companions are also nice and easy-going, it was enough to talk to each other for about ten minutes to understand that we can create a good group ».

Manzotti will start, in all likelihood, in the starting quintet: “I like to do a bit of everything on the pitch – he says – I particularly like shooting and scoring, but I’m also happy for a good pass, for a good reading of the game, but also follow the companions from the bench, encourage them, I don’t mind. I like basketball at 360 degrees, there is nothing in particular ». Natural when it is the family sport: “The passion came from an early age, because my parents met on a basketball court, my dad was a Serie A player (80s), where he stayed for almost 10 seasons ; while my mom has been in Serie B for a long time. There is a photo of her with a big belly in the middle of the field. So it is truly a passion, I would almost say a legacy that they passed on to me ». Giulia is adapting: «Broni is really small, but this gives her an advantage in terms of following, because so many people are passionate about the ball in wedges and ask about the team. We hope that many others will come to PalaBrera for our matches: it would be nice ». –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI