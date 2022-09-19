WEAPONS

After a month of work and three friendlies in the archive, it’s time to take stock of the Logiman Broni home. «We are returning from the match against Milan which, despite the unfavorable outcome, gave good signals – explains coach Michael Magagnoli – During the match I had the opportunity to study counter moves against the opponents, having a concrete response from the girls. In the first half the foreigner from Milan scores 10 points, in the second half she scores only 2 after modifying a small tactical trick. In the middle of the week I am convinced that we will have Manzotti in the group and he will make his debut in the friendly match on September 24th against Empoli ». Today’s friendly against Granda College Cuneo (Serie B) was skipped at the request of the Piedmontese club: “It takes away the opportunity to play, it’s true – continues the coach – but in the end the extra day of rest will allow us to shoot breath to the girls after a very intense month. I am very confident of the work done, both by the physical trainer Arianna Meschi, and as regards the technical part, because the girls are committed and it is a group that easily solves problems: they talk to each other, I think it is fundamental. We are hitting the first goal of being a “team”. We must continue to work hard to get as ready as possible for the debut on 8 October ».

Among the new faces of the Bronese staff there is the trainer Arianna Meschi: “We are doing a very demanding job, as it should be in this phase of preparation – explains Meschi, who in the past was in charge of preparing for the Fulgor di Fidenza, his hometown – girls respond well. We’ve had some ailments, but that’s normal. Now, however, I am satisfied. I am finding myself very well, because we have a staff behind us who are always ready to lend a hand, an excellent relationship has been established with Magagnoli and with the assistants Andreoli and Turicci. It is a new experience that is already giving me a lot ». Meschi plays as playmaker in the Emilian Serie B at Fiorenzuola and, since she knows the game, she is appreciating Logiman: «I am confident, as coach Magagnoli – she says – because it seems to me that they are mixing well. Obviously we still need to train the physical match and the part on the pitch well, but we are on the right track ». Broni immediately conquered her too: «I must say that I had already heard about this reality and I admit I am happy to be part of it, because it is a big family and in the city there is passion and love for the team». –

