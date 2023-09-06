Mao Yihan Wins Silver Medal in Women’s 800m Freestyle at Swimming World Youth Championship

Mao Yihan of the Chinese team has won a silver medal in the women’s 800m freestyle event at the 2023 World Youth Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel. The 14-year-old athlete completed the race with a time of 8:33.66, securing the first medal for the Chinese team in this competition.

In the final, held on the evening of September 5th, Mao Yihan faced tough competition from Argentine player Hein but managed to secure the second position with a lead of 0.24 seconds. The gold medal was awarded to American player Keira Han, who finished the race with a time of 8 minutes 29 seconds 66.

In another event, Chinese player Zhang Zhanshuo performed exceptionally well, setting a personal best time of 1:59.49 in the men’s 200-meter medley final. However, he narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth, just 0.05 seconds behind Canadian player Wigginton. The championship and runner-up titles went to Williamson and Dill from the US team, respectively.

On the evening of September 6th, Chinese player Wang Xizhe advanced to the men’s 100m butterfly final with a time of 52.49 seconds, showing great potential for a possible medal.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Pudar, who had previously secured fourth place in the women’s 200-meter butterfly event at the Fukuoka Swimming World Championships in July, achieved remarkable success at the World Youth Championship. She broke the tournament record and won the championship with a time of 2:07.20. Australia’s Grant and Italy’s Borelli secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In the men’s 200m freestyle event, Australia’s Southam, who was the champion in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay at the Fukuoka World Championships, claimed the gold medal, finishing in 1:46.57. Italian Ragaini secured the runner-up position once again, having previously won silver in the 400-meter freestyle competition. Australian player McAlpine took home the bronze medal, while Bulgaria’s Mitzin, the gold medalist in the 400m freestyle, finished fourth.

In the final race of the day, the US 4x100m medley relay team displayed exceptional overall strength, finishing with a time of 3:45.62, capturing the championship title with a significant advantage of 3.56 seconds. The Australian team secured the runner-up spot, while the Italian team won against the Canadian team, clinching the bronze medal.

The World Youth Swimming Championships in Israel have been highly competitive and have showcased the talents of young swimmers from around the world. The Chinese team’s success in securing medals is a testament to their dedication and hard work.

