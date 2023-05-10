Mapei Stadium – City of the Tricolor and Generation S at the Internazionale Kids Festival – Sport Marketing News

Mapei Stadium – City of the Tricolor and Generation Sthe social responsibility project of theUS Sassuolo Calcio dedicated to young athletes, participate in the International Kids Festivalstaged in Reggio Emilia from 12 to 14 May.

Now in its third edition, the event dedicated to an audience of eight years and older, includes three days full of meetings and discoveries to talk about the environment, comics, music, philosophy, science, activism and much more.

On Saturday 13 May, over 200 children are expected at the Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore for a meeting that combines sport and culture. The astrophysicist Amedeo Balbi, associate professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of Rome “Tor Vergata”, will be interviewed by the journalist Riccardo Cotumaccio, to talk about stars and planets. Following the visit of the stadium from the changing rooms to the stands to discover the secrets of the stadium, which hosts the matches of Sassuolo and Reggiana in their respective championships.

Simon Giorgettasole administrator of Mapei Stadium, declares: “The Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore is a state-of-the-art facility, up to the highest international standards, and the setting for important events linked to the world of sport. With the Internazionale Kids Festival we are starting to open the doors of our stadium to culture, the city and people as well. By hosting events of cultural and social importance, in addition to sporting events, in a space that plays a significant role in the history of Reggio Emilia, we restore value to a city that has welcomed us for 10 years”.

“Generation S, an ethical and educational project in support of minor sports clubs and associations that deal with the youth world, is happy to be alongside the International Kids Festival – continues Andrea Fabrisorganizational director US Sassuolo –. This will be a new cultural opportunity for all of us, in the hope of being able to convey to the kids the extraordinarily positive aspects of the world of sport, certainly useful aspects for their growth”.

Mapei Stadium and Generazione S share the values ​​of sport, fundamental for the growth and development of each. The Internazionale Kids Festival is an opportunity for both companies to welcome the city and the people, following that vision of sustainability that leads them to keep alive the link with the communities and support their development, supporting projects and initiatives aimed at promoting educational and social aspects, enhancing culture and sport.