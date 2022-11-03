Mara Navarria’s path to Paris 2024 starts from Lignano. Carlino’s spadista is on retreat in the seaside town with the other blue ones, to prepare for the next international events, starting with the inaugural stage of the World Cup which will be hosted in Estonia from 11 to 13 November.

“After so many years I am returning to my home retreat here – commented the Army woman from Friuli -. Being in Lignano Sabbiadoro for the retreat with the national team, a few kilometers from home, is a privilege. Here at the EFA Village I usually train every week, in the pool, with the freediving protocol. In these days, the climate is very mild and having the opportunity to stay on the sea is a small gift that is very pleasant and that has made relaxing moments even more enjoyable. Starting from Lignano gives me even more energy: at my side my family, Friuli Venezia Giulia Turismo and the sponsors Zanutta and CiviBank ».

The retreat started on November 1st and will end tomorrow. For the Cup stage in Tallin, coach Dario Chiadò has called up Rossella Fiamingo, Federica Isola, Roberta Marzani, Mara Navarria, Alberta Santuccio and Giulia Rizzi from Udine. The latter will compete only on an individual level; for the team competition the Italian coach will trust the quartet that won silver at the European and World Championships in recent months, a quartet of which Mara Navarria is a cornerstone (the team will therefore be composed of Rossella Fiamingo, Federica Isola, Mara Navarria and Alberta Santuccio). On Friday 11th there will be the preliminary stages, on Saturday 12th the main draw until the final; Sunday 13 the team competition. «I will go down to the platform with the singles directly on Saturday 12th – concludes Mara -. By ranking I have already qualified for the 64, and then on Sunday for the team competition. The season will be long and in March 2023 the qualification for the next Paris 2024 Olympics will begin. With the head they are already in race mode, because both the Tallinn stage and the next one in Canada, in Vancouver, in December, will be two fundamental tests for to arrive ready for spring ».

The countdown to the start of the 2022/2023 season of the Saber World Cup is now running out. The international season will begin with the stage in Algiers, where individual and team tests will be scheduled from 10 to 13 November. Among those summoned by the gun officer Nicola Zanotti there is also the Friulian Michela Battiston.