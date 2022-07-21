Home Sports Mara Navarria’s Italy is close to the feat: it is world silver in the team sword
Mara Navarria’s Italy is close to the feat: it is world silver in the team sword

Mara Navarria’s Italy is close to the feat: it is world silver in the team sword

CAIRO. World team silver medal for the Friulian swordsman Mara Navarria. The thirty-seven year old from Carlino climbed to the second step of the podium during world championship competition in Egypt, together with her companions Rossella Fiamingo, Alberta Santuccio and Federica Isola.

In Cairo, Italy was beaten by Korea 45-37 in the final, at the end of a match in which the Italian team always had to chase. Under 11-3 at the end of the first series of assaults, in which it was the Friulian who scored the first hits for Italy, during the match the blue tried to react and recover with courage, but without succeeding.

Mara was instrumental in the semi-final against France, won at priority 30-29.

