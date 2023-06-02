Maradona, fictionalizing his novel life — Sportellate.it

An excerpt from the book “In campo la vita disappears” by Loris Caruso, followed by a review by Mario Cosenza.

We publish an excerpt from the book by Loris Caruso* “In the field, life disappears“, a novel-biography by Diego Armando Maradona published by Castelvecchi Editore (2022, pp. 428)

He’s locked up in Tigre’s room, he hasn’t spoken to anyone for three days, he hasn’t eaten for three days. He asks for a pizza, they tell him he can’t eat it, he insists, shouts, they bring it to him: he can’t eat it. He closes himself in the room, in the dark, alone, in silence, lying on the mattress on the floor.

They knock, he says not to enter. Nine hours go by.

There is no longer a free port,

everywhere guards and emergency checkpoints are ready for my capture. As long as I can escape I will be safe; and I thought of assuming the vilest and poorest aspect

with which misery, in contempt of man,

it has degraded him almost to a beast. I want to wrap a rag around my hips,

mess up all my hair, and,

presenting my nakedness, face

the winds and the persecution of the sky.

Picks up the phone. Call Mario, Veronica’s new partner, the mother of her youngest son, Dieguito Fernando, whom Diego thinks constantly. Diego and Mario have built a good relationship. There’s an answering machine, Diego leaves him a message:

Hi Mario, I’m Diego. I know this message will seem incredible to you, but I find it good True, he told me that he is fine with you. Take care of her and of my angel.’

Even the phone seems too heavy to him, he puts it on the ground.

The heart is swollen, Maradona feels it rise like a storm. He doesn’t stop him, he wants to hear him get up, see where he’s going, where he’s going, where he’s leading, if finally after a lifetime the light at the bottom of the ninth circle is visible and doesn’t blind, what’s beyond. The blood decreases its speed, it is almost at a standstill, it is surrounded, it is increasingly struggling to find lines to pass.

Maradona has multiple layers of poisons accumulated in multiple lives in his body: cirrhosis of the liver, acute chronic renal failure, ischemic cardiomyopathy, artesclerotic coronary disease, chronic lung disease. Death has only to choose. Diego is curious to know which card will be chosen for the end, but there is still, he thinks, the possibility of the final deception, of following a line that appears at the end in the dirt road full of dust in the sun that seems to kill and save instead: pretend to go one way, but only the spectrum goes that way, the real man goes to the other and passes through a perfect line that could not be seen before: football is a double reality, I have always thought.

Now that I’ve almost finished reviewing my whole life, I see it more clearly: I loved football so much because it duplicates reality, and many other realities are born from this duplication, some are realized, others are true somewhere somewhere. moment.

I will die. Or I’m already dead. Or always have been. Or I will never die. Like everyone, we are always here and elsewhere in duplicate realities, in the perfect shape of the sphere that I have loved since I was born.

The sun that has been hitting me for millennia is a sphere. I have cursed Zeus every second of my life for tying me to this cliff that will sink into Tartarus when the eagle has finished eating my liver and the sun has finished burning me. I curse him for the demons he’s been screaming in my head since I was a kid. Why torment a child like this, with the nightmares, the voices, the visions, the screams of the griffins in his brain? I couldn’t tell anyone, but it’s always been me, I’ve always heard the voices, the voices of terror. For me, ghosts have always had a monstrous consistency, more real than reality. But I always knew that without those ghosts I wouldn’t see the perfect lines appearing on the pitch.

Now I can see it from here: it’s me Zeus. I hated myself for the affront I gave to the gods and I punished myself.

Dalma, Giannina, I hear you. Shout like the demons of our land, the ones that only Chitoro could understand. You’re shouting for them to call an ambulance, you curse the sky because they filled me only with substances to make me fade into immobility and silence, not to hear me, to reduce me to a shadow. You will seek revenge.

Forgive them. They are human. Dalma and Giannina, daughters, forgive me: you are the fault that I have never been able to wash, my indelible stain on the ball. Diego, forgive me. Jane, forgive me. Claudia, forgive me more than anyone, my love. Now I see you again beautiful, sensual and shy as you hang the clothes on the balcony of your house and you look at me out of the corner of your eye, something of us has always remained there, will always be there, we will return and we will meet again.

The places and moments are all set one inside the other, they follow one another and overlap, they are all visible and real.

I see you all, I see what is in you, in me, in everyone: there is the place where they are, the point where the light at the bottom of the ninth circle is so dazzling for humans that it turns into the deep darkness of Tartarus, and the darkness of Tartarus is transformed into deep light, united forever.

The chains and diamonds are broken. Zeus is driven out.

I reach the boundless green clearing.

I close my eyes: the clearing has no end. Dust rises from the ground. The sun is very strong on the grass, it sets it on fire and whitens it.

I have to go, I have to sneak between these legs and reach the field, the father must not see me, it’s a deception. Move your body one way, go the other. Shilton is still there looking for the ball. The movement of the hip is fundamental, it is what must give the illusion and keep the opponent chained to a non-existent destiny. Then you move forward, you measure the spaces, the goal is like entering another life, the opening of a new circle, you look for the invisible lines, you feel if the ball is still with you, it responds to your gestures, it is able to take you there.

At the end of the clearing Diego appears, in black shorts and a white striped T-shirt, a dark, innocent gaze from thousands of years, almost melancholy eyes, a completely open smile. He dribbles, passes the ball to me, points to a group of men. They are placed in the barrier, the ball is inside the area, too close to the barrier and the goal, it is impossible to overcome the group of men without the ball being too high and dispersing beyond the hoops and sinking into the pit. I try, Diego tries, we both score: we look at each other and laugh because we know, we’re the only ones who can do it. I hug him. He is Dieguito Fernando, he is Diego Junior, he is Jana, he is Dalma and Giannina, he is me.

Now, embracing him, I fully feel and see that I was wrong. I reviewed and recounted my life as if he and I, Diego and Maradona, had become two different people over the years. A separation, a split. I’ve never made a bigger mistake.

Now, from here, I can see it very well: we have always been the same person, Maradona could not exist without Diego, Diego was destined to become Maradona.

Together we go through stages that change continuously and always remain the same, in an eternal repetition of different things, sensations and infinite worlds, blue, yellow and blue, pale blue and white, always in the form of spheres to touch and caress, directing them to create other worlds.

Now, from here, I see very well what this story was.

My story is the story of Prometheus, who for having stolen fire from the gods by giving it to men was confined by Zeus to a cliff suspended over Tartarus, at the end of the world, tied to a block with diamond chains, forced to suffer eternally a hideous sun as eagles eat his liver and griffins scream in his head a haunting, numbing noise.

It is the story of Agamemnon, who, returning from his triumph, paid all together for his sins towards his daughters.

It’s the story of Lear and all the kings, crazy to be on top of the world, from where you can see expanses of infinite nothingness. Crazy for never being loved enough.

My story is ours, the story of all human beings, forced to live forever in this place, where they are now, where hell and heaven are continuously intertwined: life.

Below is a review of “In campo la vita disappears” by Mario Cosenza**

It is not easy to speak about Maradona; he never was, he can’t be now that the whole world has spoken out about him, that the earthly myth has disappeared, the very human legend of him has eternalized. It is even less easy to fictionalize a life that is already a Novel like that of Maradona, a life that in itself is a compelling narrative, suspended between small and large history. Yet Loris Caruso tried, and he succeeded in his intent.

In the field, life disappears it is, at the same time, a passionate homage, a literary experiment and a container of contemporary history. Taking Diego’s side, trying to mimic his psyche, feeling him in the most daring years of his life and making it the subject of a story; a vast program, no doubt, yet perfectly understandable. A novel is also an extreme declaration of freedom, not so much and not only to pursue known events, but above all to try to put in the right perspective a titanic and very fragile existence like that of the man Diego and the historical character Maradona; and the right space of him – the only one really possible? – is precisely that narrative, of literature that perpetuates a life that is too “irregular” to be pure biographical material. In this sense, a novel about Maradona is the perfect destiny to cross prose and poetry of a life of fierce passion like that of the Napoli captain.

The author had already performed with a novel about another great irregular in history, Arthur Rimbaud, and anyone who does not stop at the banality of the reductionist interpretations of football – “eleven people running after a ball” – knows very well that history of irregular genes contains in every right a chapter on Diego Armando Maradona.

In the days of the consecration of the blue team, tri-scudetto but the first tricolor triumph without Maradona, it does not seem useless to point out a biographical curiosity, namely that Loris Caruso is neither from Naples nor a Napoli fan. This anecdote which shouldn’t surprise at all, but, rather, make us reflect on Maradona as an object of transversal worship, as a rhizome of meanings, as human material for anyone who understands the complexity of life and the abysmal complication of the human condition, its possibilities, its downfalls. All this, all that Maradona is, is made available to the reader, who will find a compelling and not trivially anecdotal plot and, through Caruso’s pen, will be able to think once again that Diego it is nowhere else that here: in the space of memory, of literary imagination, of the impossibility of coming to terms with the passion for life whole without returning to Diego Armando Maradona.

Because life disappears on the field, and Diego could forget himself and create religious art through a sphere; and, thanks to Diego, even in the stands, sometimes by a miracle, life disappeared; and with Caruso’s novel, for a moment, for the duration of the story, Maradona – the man, the captain, the child and also the self-harmer – reappears for the time of a two-man free kick in the area.

* Loris Caruso teaches Sociology at the University of Bergamo. Before this novel he published the collection of short stories “I’m afraid” (Odoya 2012) and the novel “Rimbaud’s destiny” (Oedipus 2021).

** Mario Cosenza is research fellow in Moral Philosophy at the Federico II University of Naples. Neapolitan and Napoli fan, he loves Curva B and the football epic.