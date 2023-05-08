Maradona on the throne and Osimhen, here is the allegorical float of Napoli fans at the stadium – Corriere TV

Images in front of the stadium. But it’s partying all over the city

Maradona on the throne and Osimhen standing pulled by a blue winged horse. Here is the allegorical float of Neapolitan fans in front of Maradona. An endless Scudetto party the one that is being consumed in Naples.

After winning the scudetto in Udine last Thursday, the streets in the center are filled up again, and so is Piazza del Plebiscito.Carousels of cars and mopeds, fireworks displays. There are also many smoke bombs. And above all the trumpets, which people continue to play from early afternoon. The very central Via Toledo, towards Piazza del Plebiscito, is crowded. In the Neapolitan capital there are also many Italian and foreign tourists who have joined the street party. In Largo Maradona in the Spanish quarters, the pilgrimage of fans and many tourists continued in one of the places that have become symbols of passion for Napoli. (VISTA Agency / Alexander Yakhnagiev)