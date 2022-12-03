Sooner or later the question touches you, whether you’re a head of state or the man in the bar. You have to do it, and you have to answer. The Question, with a capital D, goes beyond football boundaries to enter existential ones and isn’t peaceful, it’s like when you’re one year old when you’re asked if you love mom or dad more: the other smiles but feels bad, and the answer “to both” does not satisfy anyone. In this case, moreover, you never answer without thinking about it, but with a deep-rooted conviction. Maradona or Messi, this is the dilemma.