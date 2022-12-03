The existential question of football for about ten years now. We have rounded up the best phrases in this regard, including who is with the Pibe, who with the Flea and who…
Sooner or later the question touches you, whether you’re a head of state or the man in the bar. You have to do it, and you have to answer. The Question, with a capital D, goes beyond football boundaries to enter existential ones and isn’t peaceful, it’s like when you’re one year old when you’re asked if you love mom or dad more: the other smiles but feels bad, and the answer “to both” does not satisfy anyone. In this case, moreover, you never answer without thinking about it, but with a deep-rooted conviction. Maradona or Messi, this is the dilemma.