Another magical evening, another perfect match for a Napoli that knows no end. Poker of victories, four goals for Ajax after the six of last week in Amsterdam, an almost absolute domination, and a qualification for the Champions League knockout stages two days in advance. Maradona is overflowing with joy, because Napoli is simply a perfect machine: it is in Italy where it looks down on everyone, strong of the 23 points won so far, and it is also in Europe with 12 points out of 12 a disposition and with the 17 goals scored in four games (for an average of over four goals per game) that make it the best team in terms of achievement in the Champions League, so much so that it has already exceeded the Italian record of Lippi’s 1995 Juventus -96 (14 goals). Ready to go and Napoli are immediately ahead. Lozano duets with Zielinski, the Pole serves the Mexican who heads Pasveer with a lob to kiss. Not even 3 ‘of play and the 53,000 of the Maradona can explode with happiness. Doubled when the 16 minute runs: Kvaratskhelia, impregnable, escapes on the left-handed out, Raspadori arrives in tow who first checks and then unloads on the net, with a terrifying left, the 2-0 that sends Napoli in raptures and hunts into oblivion an Ajax crushed by the strength of the blues. However, they approach the start of recovery badly. It is 4 ‘when Klaassen, with a precise header, shortens the distance putting Ajax back into the game. Spalletti does not wait for time and immediately draws Osimhen from the bench, out for about forty days (injury in 4-1 at Liverpool), in place of an amazing Rasapdori. And it is Osimhen who is the protagonist of the 3-1. On the conclusion of the Nigerian, Timber’s arm is quite wide. Zwayer does not initially grant the penalty, but recalled to the on field review he retraces his steps and concedes the maximum punishment. Osimhen leaves the ball to Kvaratskhelia (62 ‘) who with strength and precision brings Napoli back to the double advantage. Which would become triple were it not for Osimhen’s offside position: an offside that makes the 4-1 that the blue striker had made by making the most of Ndombele’s invitation. It almost seems to be over but it is not so, because with 10 ‘from the end Juan Jesus’ foul on Brobbey allows Bergwijn (83′) – Meret does not get there for a short time – to score 3-2. But Napoli has the right hunger and does not want to let go one step away from the finish line. Osimhen first devours the 4-2 and then finds it (89 ‘) favored by a blunder of the lancing defense. For Napoli it is yet another great evening of a magical season, at least so far.