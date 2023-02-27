Of Sports editorial team

The announcement by the artist who created it, Domenico Sepe: «The work is my personal gift to the city

Nothing less than the “Bombonera” could be the new home of the Statue of Maradona created by the master Domenico Sepe. To speak of this hypothesis, in these very concrete hours, is the Neapolitan artist himself, who had donated the statue to the Municipality of Naples before it was removed, during a press conference. On the controversies and the rumors that have followed one another about him, Sepe clarifies: «The statue created is my personal gift to the city of Naples, Maradona has always been my idol».

Then he added that his work has no economic purpose. «I have been working as a sculptor for over thirty years, I am a respectful citizen and I have never attacked the Municipality of Naples: for my part there has always been maximum openness, but if the statue of Diego should not be installed outside the stadium Maradona could go elsewhere. I’m already in talks with Boca Juniors to install it outside the ‘Bombonera’. I’m not looking for money, any amount I receive for the statue will be donated to charity”.

The statue was for one day on November 25, 2021, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the disappearance of the Pibe de Oro. But removed the same evening, because it was only allowed for one day. Lastly, the news of the decision of the Manfredi junta to cancel the donation contract. According to the Municipality, the statue "would have no modest value". And in the approved resolution, which refuses the gift, it is also explained that the administration, by accepting it, would risk exposing itself to the risk of having to pay alimony to the author one day, given that the law provides for this possibility for those who make a donation.