Marathon at the Philippides, Ignazio La Guardia triumphs

A truly special night was experienced by the many enthusiasts competing at the 15th edition of the Filippide Marathon. Once again the unique experience of running in the manner of the ancient Greeks was repeated, without technology, without references on distance, in the company only of oneself, relying on one’s own strength and resilience capacity, with refreshments consisting only of simple water . The marathon took the start at 4:30 from the old Chiaramonte Gulfi station Well yes it’s overat the first light of today’s morning, in front of the “house of Inspector Montalbano”, a Dry Point.

It was the winner this year Ignatius LaGuardia who completed the 42.195 km in 2h30’56”. No particular prize for the runner of Atl.Tre Colli Scicli, if not a great joy and the satisfaction of the undertaking and the trophy named after Psamide, Siceliot athlete of the V century BC. Second place for Lorenzo Perlo (Atl.Avis Bra) at 1’40”, third for the defending champion, Sebastiano Foti (Catania Running Club) at 14’02”.

Sixteenth overall position for Marinella Barbagallo (Pol.Dil.Placeolum) who won the women’s event in 3h15’11”, beating Nadia Cozza (Atl.Salerno) by 10’10” and Lara La Pera (Scuola Atl.Misilmeri). Also for Barbagallo a special prize, inspired by Callipathera.

Those who still wanted to be in the game, albeit over a shorter distance, took part in the Filippide Castle, starting from the castle of Donnafugata for about 13 km. In this case it was the winner Angelo will send (Atl.Padua) who in 51’56” took his revenge on Daniele Sammatrice (Uisp Santa Croce) who had preceded him last year and who this time had to capitulate by 30”. Third, as in 2022, Giovanni Dezio (No to Doping Ragusa, the organizing company) at 1’39 “.

Ad Antonia Iaquez (No to Doping) the women’s race in 1h08’20”, behind her Francesca Contavalle (Noto Barocca) at 18” and Daniela Di Dio (Atl.Gela) at 2’09”.

Present at the awards were the mayors of Chiaramonte, Mario Cutello and that of Santa Croce, Giuseppe Di Martino, the councilor for sport of Ragusa, Simone Digrandi, and that of Santa Croce, Davide Mandarà.

To reward the competitors also the president of the Avis Comunale Paolo Roccuzzo, that of the Uisp Tertitoriale Tonino Siciliano, the President of the Pro Loco of Chiaramonte Bruno Molé. Next event of the Asd No to Doping the Club Cross, the stage of the Provincial GP on 19 August.

