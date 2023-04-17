Home » Marathon: Chebet wins again in Boston – Kipchoge without a chance
Marathon: Chebet wins again in Boston – Kipchoge without a chance

As of: 04/17/2023 6:13 p.m

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge missed the next prestigious marathon victory at the classic in Boston.

The 38-year-old Kenyan had to be satisfied with sixth place on his debut. Evans Chebet from Kenya clinched victory for the second time in the rain. Last year’s winner prevailed again in an unofficial time of 2:05:54 hours and set the third fastest time ever at the 127th edition.

Chebet, 2021 winner Benson Kipruto and Gabriel Geay outperformed Kipchoge with about ten kilometers to go, where the route climbs the infamous Heartbreak Hill. Second was Geay from Tanzania, ten seconds behind the winner, while third went to Kipruto from Kenya, two seconds behind him.

The two-time Olympic champion Kipchoge has already won four times in London and Berlin and also in Tokyo and Chicago. The successes in Boston and New York are still missing.

Kipchoge set the record over the 42.195 kilometers in Berlin last September at 2:01:09 hours. The wavy course through the US state of Massachusetts into Boston is formally not suitable for a world record because of the steep gradient and the too great distance between start and finish.

