Marathon, hit by Altetica San Biagio: Jaiteh member

Marathon, hit by Altetica San Biagio: Jaiteh member

He arrived in Italy in 2015, after having left behind a reality of violence and deprivation. He crossed the Mediterranean on a boat, landed in Lampedusa and was welcomed in Trentino, where he has rebuilt his life and still lives, perfectly integrated. Ousman Jaiteh comes from Gambia and in Italy he discovered he has an uncommon talent for running. His records speak for themselves: 1h04’57” in the half marathon (Riva del Garda 2018) and 2h18’42” in the marathon (Reggio Emilia 2019). On the queen distance, in 2019, he finished ninth in Milan, sixth in Venice and fifth in Reggio Emilia.

A respectable curriculum, completed by victories and placements in countless races, especially on the road. Up until now he has always worn the shirt of the club of the region in which he resides (first the Gs Valsugana Trentino, then the Trentino Running Team), but from this season he will defend the colors of Athletica San Biagio, which relies on Ousman to be even more competitive in cross and road activity.

In addition to Jaiteh, Athletics San Biagio has also signed up for 2023 another cross-country skier: the 30-year-old Matteo Fantin from Pordenone, who in 2022 dropped to 32’50″10 in the 10,000 meters on track and 32’22” in the 10 km on track Street.

“The goal – explains Silvano Tomasi, president of Atletica San Biagio – is above all to be even more competitive in cross, where in 2022 we finished second in the regional club championship. Ousman and Matteo complete a team that already includes worthy athletes such as Giacomo Esposito, Daniele Caruso and Roberto Fregona. We will see them at work in the first rounds of the season, starting with the Vittorio Veneto regional cross on 22 January”. Not only middle and long distance, though. Athletics San Biagio, in view of the new season, does not neglect the objectives on the track and for this reason it has also registered five sprinters, all from Treviso clubs: Angelo Antonello, the junior Luca Tonon, the junior Ginevra Vedova and the under 23 Annachiara Forlin and Eleonora Magro. Valuable reinforcements for a club that has over 300 members, mostly from the nursery.

