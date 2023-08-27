Marathon, Kinplangat wins gold. The Azzurri Meucci and Chiappinelli 10th and 11th

Victor Kiplangt vince theoro in the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The Ugandan finishes the race in 2h08’53”, followed by Teferi (2h09:12), e da Gebresilase (2h09:19). Daniel Meucci is the best of the blues: he finished in tenth place con 2h11:06. Eleventh Yohanes Chiappinelli (2h11:12).

The words of the Azzurri at the end of the match

It is Meucci’s best result of the seasonwho, interviewed by Federica Frola for Skyreveals: “In my head I had thought of a race like this, I wanted to keep to the finale because it’s where anything can happen; maybe I didn’t have much courage from 25 to 30 km, but I’m happy like this”. Chiappinelli, rookie in the marathon just this year, has something to learn from the world performance: “Today’s race taught me that you have to respect the marathon: I was good in the first part, but bad in the second. They are experiences; next time I will aim to do better”.

