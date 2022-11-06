Africa has once again put its mark on the Maratonina dei Borghi, organized by the Equipe Sports Association and staged along the city streets. The Kenyan Dickson Simba Nyakundi and the Ethiopian Asmerawork Wolkeba arrived in front of everyone in Piazza XX Settembre, able to complete the 21,097 km respectively in 1.01’48 ” and 1.14’21 ”. The time of the first absolute was of great depth, which by just 4 seconds missed the record of a race now in its 16th edition. The perfect weather conditions helped Nyakundi’s performance, who secured his seventh victory over the distance of 2022 on the banks of the Noncello. Previously he had won in Piacenza, Milan, Trieste, Treviso, Moena and Arezzo.

The excellent time trial of the Kenyan put the exclamation point on a half marathon in which many came out as winners: the 284 athletes who reached the finish line, first of all, but also the city of Pordenone, which supported in the best way an event involving the whole municipality, considering that the circuit touches Borgo Colonna, Torre, San Giuliano, Borgo Meduna, San Gregorio and Borgo Cappuccini.

The president of the organizing committee, Aldo Vignocchi, said he was very satisfied, while from the new commander of the Local Police Maurizio Zorzetto no particular protest was noticed by the residents. Report only some cars not allowed to park, made to move. The safety measures implemented by the organizing committee are also effective, supported by the neighboring municipalities of Cordenons and Porcia as regards the loan of the barriers. A fundamental contribution, which Vignocchi himself had wanted to underline at the press conference. It is not only the city that perceives the importance of the Maratonina dei Borghi, but also the neighboring territories and the related administrations.

In short, it was a real celebration of sport, in which the competitive aspect was not neglected. Behind the winner, among the men, Frederich Kiptoo (1.04’39 ”) and Rodgers Maiyo (1.07’19 ”) closed. It was not a sprint finish, to further underline the great test of the absolute first.

Among the women, however, Ronah Nyaboke (1.15’04 ”) and Wanhury Ziporah Kingari (1.15’16 ”) were classified behind Wolkeba. The “pink” race was more exciting, given that the first three reached the finish line within sixty seconds. It should be noted that the trio completed the effort respectively in eighth, ninth and tenth place overall.

Among the local runners, the immortal Giovanni Iommi still had his say, proving to be the fastest among the Pordenone riders: for the GP of the GP Livenza Sacile 12th place overall with a time of 1. 16’01 ”. Among the women first Wangui Esther Waweru of Atletica Brugnera Pordenone Friulintagli (1. 17’58 ”), followed by Alessandra Simoncello of Athletics Leone San Marco (Zoppola club, 1. 26’20 ”).